Enjoy all the Thrills from Faiza and Temi’s Destination Wedding in Spain!

All the way from Spain, with love! Faiza and her sweetheart, Temi make us super giddy as they exchanged vows in a lovely white wedding.

The couple had us obsessed with their beautiful destination wedding in Spain. From the dreamy outdoor scenery to their glamorous outfits and pumped atmosphere, everything about their big day was indeed special. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they gave us a thrill with their lovely wedding reception. With the emotional speeches and lit moves on the dance floor, their wedding was a balance of tear-jerking and fun moments. We can certainly feel the love all over their video and it will absolutely make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @wrgoimagery