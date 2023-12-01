Connect with us

Weddings

Enjoy all the Thrills from Faiza and Temi’s Destination Wedding in Spain!

Weddings

Perpetual & Jacob's Love Journey Began in Uni! See Their Beautiful Photos

Weddings

A Cheeky DM and a Witty Response - Here's How Anthonia & Michael Came To Be!

Weddings

Love Had Sweet Plans For Melanie & Ore Who Met in Uni - Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in England!

Weddings

Esther & Deji Met Through a Mutual Friend and Formed an Instant Connection!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Weddings

When The Photographer Shoots His Shot! Kennedy Fell in Love With Blessing When She Walked in For a Photo Session

Weddings

She Was a Wedding Guest and He Was a Groomsman - Now, It's Denise & Yemi's Wedding!

Weddings

Catch up on all The Fun, Beauty & Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With Chi & Sam’s Wedding Video

Weddings

Enjoy all the Thrills from Faiza and Temi’s Destination Wedding in Spain!

Avatar photo

Published

59 mins ago

 on

All the way from Spain, with love! Faiza and her sweetheart, Temi make us super giddy as they exchanged vows in a lovely white wedding.

The couple had us obsessed with their beautiful destination wedding in Spain. From the dreamy outdoor scenery to their glamorous outfits and pumped atmosphere, everything about their big day was indeed special. After they were pronounced husband and wife, they gave us a thrill with their lovely wedding reception. With the emotional speeches and lit moves on the dance floor, their wedding was a balance of tear-jerking and fun moments. We can certainly feel the love all over their video and it will absolutely make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography @wrgoimagery

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?

Let’s Share Some Ways to Get Your Detty December Groovy Despite Sapa
css.php