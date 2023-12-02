Connect with us

Weddings

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Enjoy all the Thrills from Faiza and Temi’s Destination Wedding in Spain!

Weddings

Perpetual & Jacob's Love Journey Began in Uni! See Their Beautiful Photos

Weddings

A Cheeky DM and a Witty Response - Here's How Anthonia & Michael Came To Be!

Weddings

Love Had Sweet Plans For Melanie & Ore Who Met in Uni - Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in England!

Weddings

Esther & Deji Met Through a Mutual Friend and Formed an Instant Connection!

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Weddings

When The Photographer Shoots His Shot! Kennedy Fell in Love With Blessing When She Walked in For a Photo Session

Weddings

She Was a Wedding Guest and He Was a Groomsman - Now, It's Denise & Yemi's Wedding!

Weddings

Catch up on all The Fun, Beauty & Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Activate Your Fun Weekend Mode With Exciting Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Avatar photo

Published

18 hours ago

 on

Hey guys, It’s the first Saturday in December!

We are in a festive mood and would love to bring some cheer your way. In our books, there is one sure-fire way to do this and it is by bringing you a truckload of love and beauty. We’ve had an amazing week and we have all of that amazingness to go around today. We’ve compiled all the exciting features we had this past week so you can binge on them all at once. Don’t hesitate to click on the title links below and dive into a fun weekend mode!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Chinyere & Uche’s Traditional Wedding Was a Colourful Splash of Culture

Chinyere & Uche are Friends on a forever Journey! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Two Years After Meeting at a Wedding, Temilade & Babawale Seal Their Love at the Altar!

Saliha and Abdul’s Wedding Dinner Was a Sweet Celebration of Love!

Mina Reluctantly Went For an Easter Party & She Met Her Man, Eric!

Ibukun Met Her Soulmate, Olusola On The First Day of Grad School!

Amaka & Chucks Met During The Pandemic – Enjoy Their Romantic Rooftop Proposal!

Dara and Sam Found #AGoodThing23 Called Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

This White Wedding Inspo Exudes a Natural Charm and is Perfect For You!

Slay With Ease On Your Yoruba Trad With This Lovely Beauty Look

 

This Pristine Beauty Look is Perfect For Your White Wedding Slay!

Igbo Brides-To-Be! Rock This Akwete Look in Style on Your Big Day

Stun Like a Queen on Your Igbo Trad With This Inspo Served by Diana Eneje

Effortlessly Slay Your White Wedding Look With This Alluring Inspo

Energy + Pure Vibes! This Bridesmaid and Groomsman’s Lit Moves Will Get You Grooving

 

This Fun Couple and Their Lit Squad Nailed it on The Dance Floor!

The Chemistry & Tension From This Couple’s First Kiss Moment Will Have You Cheesing Out

This Bridesmaid & Groomsman Said It Was Dance O’Clock! Enjoy Their Lit Dance-off

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Advertisement

Star Features

How Does Dounard Bondo Juggle Being a Lawyer and Journalist in Liberia? Read This Edition of “Doing Life With…” To Find Out

Abisola Owokoniran: Who is Fighting For the Child Bride?

BN Prose: If Dee Jay Had Lived by Titilayo Olurin

Mfonobong Inyang: On Bovi’s Brilliant Masterclass At Daystar’s Leadership Conference

Dr Mufti Jokomba: Can Your Lifestyle Help Reduce the Risk of Diabetes?
css.php