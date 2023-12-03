Kunle Slid Into Ore’s Instagram DM and Stole Her Heart! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Every love story has a beginning. For Ore and Kunle, it started with a DM on Instagram. 😍

Their conversations on Instagram slowly progressed into a friendship that has now become a “happy ever after” story. Today, we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over as they serve up the heat! Their hearty smiles and sweet chemistry in each frame have us blushing hard. You certainly want to read all about how this love began so keep scrolling and take it all in.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Kunle:

Ore and I crossed paths in the most modern way possible – through Instagram DMs. Now, I have to admit that I’m not usually one to slide into someone’s DM, so I still can’t explain why I decided to reach out. There was something about her that caught my attention. I had watched a few of her YouTube videos and found them both funny and quirky. And of course, I couldn’t deny that I thought she was beautiful. In November 2018, I mustered up the courage to send her a DM complimenting her. To my surprise, her response was, “You have my attention.” Those words intrigued me, and we began talking regularly. At the time, she was studying in the US and had plans to visit Nigeria for “Detty December,” so we made plans to meet up.

However, things were complicated for her as she was in a situationship at the time, and her attention was divided. When that situation came to an end, it became clear to me that I wanted to be there for her, to talk to her all the time. Our connection grew, and before long, we officially started dating. From that moment on, there hasn’t been a day that we haven’t talked. It’s funny how I always mention to people that me and Ore’s relationship feels like it was designed by a higher power. Despite the challenges of distance and other barriers, our journey has been incredibly smooth. I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have found someone who complements me in every way and makes each day worth living. Ore is my partner, and I can’t wait to embark on this beautiful journey together.

Credits

Bride: @oreibrahim

Groom: @thatkunle

Planner: @etaleventsng

Makeup: @daganablessing_mua

Hairstylist: @jiroshair

Location: @sosocialhouse