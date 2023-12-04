From Work Buddies To Life Partners! Enjoy Chinyere and Uche’s Wedding Photos

Love is such a wonder and we can’t get over how it beautifully evolves. One minute, you are work buddies and before you know it, it’s a sweet walk down the aisle.

No doubt, Chinyere and Uche are a perfect match! From their lovely pre-wedding shoot to their chic civil wedding shoot, these two have indeed proven that love is such a beautiful thing. As they exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony, Chinyere stepped out in her stunning ‘glow in the dark’ dress. Uche also came through looking dapper in his custom tux. The Igbo bride and her Delta-Igbo sweetheart also represented their roots in a colourful traditional wedding. Theirs was a day filled with so much love and laughter and their wedding photos will surely brighten your day!

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here.

Chinyere and Uche also had their traditional wedding and this is how it went:

The second outfit slay we signed up for!

Credits

White Wedding

Planner @j.bassevents

Makeup @genoverabeauty

Hair @mimihairartistry

Photography and videography @bedgepictures

Wedding dress @cedar.adin

Bouquet @all_bellaz

MC @mrfrank1010

DJ @djeyebee

Ushers @fifi.ushersandevents

Security @dexonsecurity

Cake @philspassion

Decor @perfectintegrateddecor

Rentals @tajrentalsabuja

Food @silverspoon_foods