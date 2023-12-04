Connect with us

From Work Buddies To Life Partners! Enjoy Chinyere and Uche’s Wedding Photos

Love is such a wonder and we can’t get over how it beautifully evolves. One minute, you are work buddies and before you know it, it’s a sweet walk down the aisle.

No doubt, Chinyere and Uche are a perfect match!  From their lovely pre-wedding shoot to their chic civil wedding shoot, these two have indeed proven that love is such a beautiful thing. As they exchanged their vows in a white wedding ceremony, Chinyere stepped out in her stunning ‘glow in the dark’ dress. Uche also came through looking dapper in his custom tux.  The Igbo bride and her Delta-Igbo sweetheart also represented their roots in a colourful traditional wedding. Theirs was a day filled with so much love and laughter and their wedding photos will surely brighten your day!

Enjoy their wedding photos below and see their pre-wedding shoot here.

Chinyere and Uche also had their traditional wedding and this is how it went:

The second outfit slay we signed up for!

Credits

White Wedding

Planner @j.bassevents
Makeup @genoverabeauty
Hair @mimihairartistry
Photography and videography @bedgepictures
Wedding dress @cedar.adin
Bouquet @all_bellaz
MC @mrfrank1010
DJ @djeyebee
Ushers @fifi.ushersandevents
Security @dexonsecurity
Cake @philspassion
Decor @perfectintegrateddecor
Rentals @tajrentalsabuja
Food @silverspoon_foods

Traditional Wedding

Planner  @j.bassevents
Makeup  @genoverabeauty
Hair @mimihairartistry
Gele @georgesnip
Outfits @cedar.adin
Photography @bighstudios
Videography @wrgoimagery
MC @maziprosperdcomedian
DJ @djvic_events
Decor @vonujdecorations
Handfan and Red cap @nenejewellryandcraft
Ushers @fifi.ushersandevents
Security @dexonsecurity
Food  @excellent_event_catering

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

 

