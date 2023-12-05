Inaingo and Preston’s Pre-wedding Shoot Was a Perfect Blend of Love & Nature!

Connect with us

Published

43 mins ago

 on

Love is a breath of fresh air and what better way to show this than by taking your love to a waterfall surrounded by green scenery, blue skies and rainbows?

Inaingo and Preston have found this sweet thing called love and it radiates in such a magical way. Today, they are blessing us with their pre-wedding photos, beautifully captured by Bedge Pictures. The ambience of this pre-wedding shoot is simply breathtaking.

The trees, the waterfall and the rainbow all seem to agree to create a perfect backdrop for this magical love. Their chemistry is hard to miss and it’s so satisfying to see this harmonious blend of love and nature… you definitely want to take in all the beauty for yourself as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride-to-be @inaingo.dambo
Groom-to-be @timeyinpi
Photography @bedgepictures

