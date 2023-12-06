From Uni to a ‘Detty December’ Party and Now, The Aisle! Ife & Kunle #FinallyFoundLove

They say that when two people are meant to be, nothing can keep them apart. We cannot disagree with this as we’ve got Ife and Kunle confirming it with their beautiful love story.

When Kunle approached Ife at the university nine years ago, he got a not-so-favourable response. As fate would have it, they cross paths again four years later, at a pool party. This time, she couldn’t resist his charm and she slid into his Instagram DM. It’s been bliss ever since and now, these lovebirds get to seal their love forever. Their pre-wedding photos are absolutely stunning and you will love every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

As shared by the groom, Kunle:

We met once at Babcock University in 2014. When I approached her, she and her friend looked at each other and laughed me off. Fast forward to 2018, we met at the planning of a Detty December pool party. I asked her friend if I could talk to her, and her friend jokingly told me she was about to get married. I still vibed with her throughout the party but I didn’t get her number or Instagram handle. Ife sent me a DM on Instagram on New Year’s Day, and I was elated.

We talked almost every day, and she was an interesting person to talk to. She was in Lagos, so we couldn’t go on a date. When she got back to Abuja, we finally had our first official date, which was a day after Valentine’s Day because she hated Valentine’s Day as she lost a loved one during that period. The date went well and while dropping her off at her place, I asked her to be my girlfriend. She looked at me, laughed, and told me to give her two weeks to think about it. In less than a week she gave me a response, and it’s been blissful since then.

Credits

Bride @ifea_a

Groom @kunle_laniyan

Photography @bighweddings

Makeup @hermosaa_ng

Gele @stunners_gele

Bride’s outfits @carolina_brown.ng

Groom’s agbada @kleenmensclothing

Groom’s suit @mrfenbespoke

Planner @the_eventist.ng

Set designer @setsbyrenzows