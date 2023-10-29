Chinyere and Uche went From Being Office Friends to Lovers! #UCHECHI

Love happens in the most unique ways and every time, it gets us super excited. Love came knocking for office buddies, Chinyere and Uche and they welcomed it with open arms!

They built a solid friendship over the years and when they moved to a new country, this friendship blossomed into something even sweeter – Love! Now, they are on a forever journey and their pre-wedding photos are a breath of fresh air. Each frame is a testament to the fact that finding love is pure bliss! 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Chinyere:

We were colleagues in Abuja. After about a year of working together, we became good friends and gist buddies. I visited the UK for exams and resigned, but we kept in touch. He also moved to the UK a few months later and we ended up in the same town, fortuitously. I then got a job and needed a contact address for receiving correspondence from the new employer. He was kind enough to add my name to his utility bills and we became even closer from there. We realised we had the same goals, wanted the same things and really really liked each other. We’ve been inseparable since then.

