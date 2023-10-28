Get Your Weekend Dose of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey guys, It’s the weekend!💃🏻

No, we don’t mean the popular musician but it wouldn’t hurt to have his playlist up in the background as you read.  We are referring to that exciting time of the week when you let your hair down and relax after a long week.  As always, we are bringing you a rundown of the juiciest features that graced the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone this past week. From butterfly-inducing love stories to heartwarming trending videos and perfect inspos, it’s been nothing but love, beauty and everything in between. If you missed out on anything, here is a perfect opportunity to catch up. Enjoy by clicking on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

The #MaynardMatrimony Began in Middle School Over a Decade Ago! Enjoy Cassie & Ricky’s 3-in-1 Wedding

25 Years and We Still Do! Nkechi & Jay Jay Okocha’s Vow Renewal Will Give You Butterflies

Barbara & Bobby’s Fairytale Began With a ‘Happy New Year’ DM on Instagram. Enjoy Their Civil Wedding Photos

Chinenye Fell In Love With The Stranger in Her Instagram DM! Enjoy #aDMlovestory

Michael Shot His Shot With a Cheeky DM to Anthonia and It Worked!

Sheila & Chimzy’s Love Story Began With Grocery Shopping! Enjoy Their Sweet #BNBling

From Work Buddies To Life Partners – It’s #ArtsCupofTee2023

Make a Golden Statement on Your Big Day With This Beauty Look!

This Rivini By Rita Vinieris FW 2024 Collection Captures The Ethereal Beauty in Bridal Fashion

Make a Classy Statement on Your Civil Wedding With This Beauty Look!

This Beauty Look is the Perfect Recipe For Sheer Elegance on Your Yoruba Trad!

Embrace Style and Comfort With This Trad Reception Inspo!

#BNWeddingFlow: Here’s Your Ultimate Guide To Serving The Perfect Wedding Guest Looks!

This Lovely Bride Received 3 Thoughtful Gifts From Her Sweetheart on Their Wedding

This Groom Was Indeed The Life of The Party at His Wedding!

These 66 #AsoEbiBella Ladies Served Beauty and Style With Their Dance Entrance!

This Bride Hyping Her Groom on Their Traditional Wedding Will Make You Blush!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

