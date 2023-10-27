 Idowu and Nurudeen’s Yoruba Trad Was a Cultural Love Fest! Enjoy the Video

Connect with us

Idowu and Nurudeen’s wedding is proof that nothing beats the perfect combination of love and culture They tied the knot in a Yoruba trad and it was an absolute blast!

They showed up looking dashing in their outfits and we certainly can’t get over the beauty! They went ahead to perform the traditional rites, after which they were pronounced husband and wife. From the Idobale to the wearing of fila, theirs was a rich display of their beautiful Yoruba culture. Their wedding reception was fun, with the couple and their guests showing off their best moves on the dance floor.  Idowu and Nurudeen’s wedding was an absolute thrill and we bet you’ll have a big smile as you watch their video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Videography @maxwelljennings

 

 

Related Topics:
