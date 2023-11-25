Connect with us

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Weddings

When The Photographer Shoots His Shot! Kennedy Fell in Love With Blessing When She Walked in For a Photo Session

Weddings

She Was a Wedding Guest and He Was a Groomsman - Now, It's Denise & Yemi's Wedding!

Weddings

Catch up on all The Fun, Beauty & Love With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Weddings

Enjoy an Overdose of Love & Beauty With Chi & Sam’s Wedding Video

Sweet Spot Weddings

From The Brother-Zone to Forever Zone! Rukevwe & Ekene's #BNBling Will Make Your Day

Weddings

Rochelle & Devon Met in College and It Was Love at First Sight!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittney & Tolu Met at a Restaurant! Now, It's a Love Feast With Their Glamorous Wedding

Weddings

Chikezie's Sister Played Cupid and Set Him Up With Her Friend, Ginika!

Weddings

Get on The Love Train This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: No Better Way To Spend Your Weekend Than With Some Love & Beauty

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hey there, #BellaNaijaWeddings fam!

It’s the last Saturday in the month of November and we are so excited! Before the month finally comes to an end, How about you binge on more sweetness from the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone? As usual, we’ve got a hot dish of sweet love stories, beauty inspos and exciting videos to make your weekend worthwhile. Trust us, there’s no better way to spend your weekend than with some love from the love zone. Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Melanie & Ore Met at a School Event – Enjoy Their Destination Wedding in England!

East Meets West! Frankie and Seyi are Best Friends on a Forever Journey

Ife and Kunle Clicked at a ‘Detty December’ Pool Party 5 Years Ago!

From Schoolmates To Lovers! Enjoy Fola & Seun’s Love Story and Photos

Love in Paris! Diana & Raony Met at a Mutual Friend’s Birthday Party

Exude Dreamy Elegance On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Brides-to-be! This is the Peach Perfect Inspo Needed for a Premium Trad Slay

Muslim Brides-To-Be! This Flawless Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Nikkah Ceremony

Effortlessly Rock Radiant Colours On Your Igbo Trad With This Stunning Inspo

These Wedding Guests Were Set Up For Love at Their Friend’s Wedding! Enjoy The Video

See How This Goofy Bride Pulled Up For “Owo Obe” at Her Yoruba Trad

This Couple’s First Look Video Will Give You a Truckload of Butterflies!

 

This Bride’s Dress Took 5 Months of Beading Thousands of Crystals and Pearls! See The Result

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php