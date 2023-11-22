When The Photographer Shoots His Shot! Kennedy Fell in Love With Blessing When She Walked in For a Photo Session

Blessing and Kennedy are on a forever journey and how it began has us super excited. As you read, you’ll agree with the saying “Love happens in the most unplanned ways.”

Blessing contacted Kennedy to take photos for her induction three years ago. Love had some sweet plans in the works and the moment he saw her, she stole his heart. He went from taking her photoshoot in the studio to shooting his shot in the DMs and here they are today… on a sweet forever journey. Their pre-wedding photos have us completely lovestruck and we’re totally rooting for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below and you can also catch up on their sweet #BNBling here:

How we met

By the groom, Kennedy:

Blessing booked me for a shoot in November 2020 but she was only going to be available in November 2021 for her ICAN induction shoot. During the period of her unavailability, I kept checking in to make sure all was well as it’s one of the many ways I build a good relationship with my clients to enable them to feel comfortable in front of the camera. I met her for the first time on the 2nd of November, 2021 and all I could think of was how beautiful and elegant she was. It was the first time I ever felt deeply connected to someone but I had to keep it professional. I remember taking several days to edit her photos and my colleagues kept teasing me. 😂😂 It had to be extra perfect!

After the shoot, we had long conversations and I discovered that we had lived in the same estate for years, but never met each other amongst other similar interests. The way she spoke, smiled and laughed was indeed unforgettable and I immediately knew I couldn’t let her out of my sight. We spoke for over 5 months and I asked her to be my girlfriend 5 times within this time and I didn’t get an answer. On the 2nd of April 2022, She travelled to Lagos for a work trip and I went to meet her so I could take her birthday portraits. It was her birthday week (April 10th) and she wasn’t going to return to Abuja in time for her birthday shoot. By 4 a.m., on the 5th of April 2022 which was the morning of her birthday shoot, I asked her to be my girlfriend for the 6th time and she said yes! and the rest they say, is history!

