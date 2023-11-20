Connect with us

6 hours ago

Today is all about Denise and Yemi! Theirs is the story of the groomsman who fell in love with the wedding guest, you can read up on the juicy details here in case you missed it.

They had their white wedding where they exchanged their heartfelt vows in the presence of their family and loved ones. Shortly before their white wedding, they had a colourful Edo-Yoruba traditional wedding where they celebrated their roots with elegance.  They looked absolutely dashing in their outfits and the love that they share is evident in each frame. Their wedding was indeed one for the books and their stunning photos are all you need for a beautiful day!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

Denise and Yemi also had a Vibrant Edo-Yoruba trad:

 

Credits

White Wedding

Bride @dee.fadahunsi
Groom @yemifada
Stylist @saobyrami
Planner @tessallureevents
Wedding dress @lesposedigio
Makeup @mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist @hairbyposhclass
Bouquet @newtonanddavidflowers
Second Dress @emaginebybukola
Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics
Photography @tobi.lagos
Videography @ouch_films
Location @lakowe_lakes

Traditional Wedding

Bride @dee.fadahunsi
Groom @yemifada
Stylist @saobyrami
Planner @tessallureevents
Maiden look @mbndesigns_
Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics
Makeup @bibyonce
Okuku @kishlys
Second look @made.pieces
Gele @sammyinventions
Jewellery and Purse @pinkperfection_accessories
Gele @bunniebees_fabrics
Asooke Outfit @betho.official
Asooke Fabric  @shadiat_alasooke
Chantilly @foradorafabrics
Reception outfit @marveeofficial
Beaded fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics
Photography @tobi.lagos
Videography @ouch_films
Location @lakowe_lakes
Makeup @mosewabeauty_
Hairstylist @hairbyposhclass

