Today is all about Denise and Yemi! Theirs is the story of the groomsman who fell in love with the wedding guest, you can read up on the juicy details here in case you missed it.

They had their white wedding where they exchanged their heartfelt vows in the presence of their family and loved ones. Shortly before their white wedding, they had a colourful Edo-Yoruba traditional wedding where they celebrated their roots with elegance. They looked absolutely dashing in their outfits and the love that they share is evident in each frame. Their wedding was indeed one for the books and their stunning photos are all you need for a beautiful day!

Enjoy their wedding photos below:

Denise and Yemi also had a Vibrant Edo-Yoruba trad:

Credits

White Wedding

Bride @dee.fadahunsi

Groom @yemifada

Stylist @saobyrami

Planner @tessallureevents

Wedding dress @lesposedigio

Makeup @mosewabeauty_

Hairstylist @hairbyposhclass

Bouquet @newtonanddavidflowers

Second Dress @emaginebybukola

Fabric @glitz_allure_fabrics

Photography @tobi.lagos

Videography @ouch_films

Location @lakowe_lakes