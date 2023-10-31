Denise & Yemi Met at a Wedding and Found #ThatYDLove!

One of our favourite things about weddings is how we get to meet new people. Sometimes, one of these other guests may be the love of your life!

Denise was invited for a wedding and Yemi was one of the groomsmen. Their paths crossed and they clicked instantly. Fast forward three years, and they are having their wedding! Today, the lovebirds have us gushing over their pre-wedding shoot. Each frame exudes pure love and happiness, and it’s just so infectious. You will definitely catch the love fever as you scroll through.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Denise:

I was invited to my friend’s sister’s wedding in December 2020 and Yemi was one of the groomsmen. We ended up standing beside each other and just started talking. At the time, I was very happy being single but the way the conversation flowed between us was so natural… It felt like I had known him for a long time, not just a few minutes. At the end of the night, he walked me to my car and asked for my number, which I gave him. He messaged me the next day and he asked me out to dinner. Two weeks later, we went to lunch and he asked me to be his girlfriend. The rest is history. ❤️

