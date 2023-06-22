Edo Queens, Newsletter & An Apology – Here’s A Recap of Episode 4 of the #BBNaija ‘Level Up’ Reunion Show

In tonight’s episode, the focus was on the strained relationship between Sheggz and Adekunle. They discussed the reasons behind their falling out, with Adekunle believing it was because Sheggz thought he had feelings for Bella. However, Sheggz denied this. In another development, Adekunle apologised to everyone on levels 1 and 2 regarding the Newsletter controversy.

Later on, tensions rose when Chomzy and Rachel confronted Chichi about her behaviour of ignoring and blocking them outside the house. Chichi dismissed their claims, stating they were never friends and taking subtle shots at unidentified “comedians.” The episode concluded with Chichi and Phyna exchanging heated words.

Here’s what went down:

“Adekunle always focused on the fact that I came from a decent background, and I felt that was a bit dodgy. I also felt he was always playing for the cameras; it just didn’t resonate with me.” Sheggz on how he feels about Adekunle. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Okay, Adekunle thinks the whole drama and beef in the house was because Sheggz thought he liked Bella. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Sheggz: It’s unfair that Adekunle is trying to make this sound like it’s about Bella.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Sheggz says he was very natural in the house and he wasn’t trying to flex. As for the name given to him – “Mr Ikoyi” – well, he was just sharing his experience. “I guess Nigerians took it the wrong way,” he says. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Adekunle to everyone: At the time I wrote the newsletter, it wasn’t necessary. I read it again and there are so many things I said that I could have worded better. And it wasn’t an intentional act to cause any rift.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Ebuka: “You guys got very close, but it also broke very quickly. Why?” Rachel (referring to Chi Chi): We were not close, we just talked about random things. We were not friends. Chi Chi: Yes, we were not friends.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Chi Chi: I blocked Chomzy because she was always body shaming me. But that’s not a problem cos that is what ladies do when they feel less of themselves. Warning ⚠️: It’s like we’re entering the danger zone.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Oh, wait, you guys! Chi Chi and Phyna are no longer friends? When did that happen?#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

So the beef between Phyna and Chi Chi is because Chi Chi was always putting Phyna up for eviction. Phyna says she discovered this after leaving the house and watching some clips.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Chi Chi on her fight with Phyna: I feel people misunderstand me a lot. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Chi Chi’s grievance is that Phyna was saying bad things about her to other housemates – according to clips she watched. #BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

One thing about this show: every housemate is accusing others of saying bad things about them but nobody is admitting to have said anything. So complicated.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

“Everybody is saying Phyna is razz, Phyna is loud, but I don’t give a damn. I even won the show.” Today’s episode ehn.#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaReunion pic.twitter.com/j39Lr1pV0G — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Phyna to Chi Chi: Apologise to everyone and admit you were wrong. Will Chi Chi apologise to anyone? Is Phyna in the right position to demand an apology? We don’t know. But, you guys, this is the end of tonight’s show; we’ll see you tomorrow!#BBNaija #BNxBBNaija7… — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) June 22, 2023

Watch: