Edo Queens, Newsletter & An Apology - Here's A Recap of Episode 4 of the #BBNaija ‘Level Up’ Reunion Show

Things Escalate Between Praise and Haalel in Episode 5 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5)

Honoring the Makers: Here's The Balvenie's Extraordinary Tribute to the Art of Craftsmanship

Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show

Director Sam Hargrave Shares Insights on "Extraction 2" and Whether There's a Potential Franchise

Bimbo Ademoye’s “Sibe” is Back! | Watch Episode 1

MTV Shuga Naija Season 5: A Rollercoaster of Excitement, Romance, and Lessons!

Watch Episode 4 of MTV Shuga Naija (Season 5) on BN TV

Watch the Trailer for the Disney+ Sci-fi Fantasy Anthology "Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire"

Published

11 mins ago

 on

In tonight’s episode, the focus was on the strained relationship between Sheggz and Adekunle. They discussed the reasons behind their falling out, with Adekunle believing it was because Sheggz thought he had feelings for Bella. However, Sheggz denied this. In another development, Adekunle apologised to everyone on levels 1 and 2 regarding the Newsletter controversy.

Later on, tensions rose when Chomzy and Rachel confronted Chichi about her behaviour of ignoring and blocking them outside the house. Chichi dismissed their claims, stating they were never friends and taking subtle shots at unidentified “comedians.” The episode concluded with Chichi and Phyna exchanging heated words.

Here’s what went down:

Watch:

