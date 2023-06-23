Connect with us

Here's Your Front Row Seat to the Exclusive Premiere of the New Docu-Series 'Dads Unplugged' by Tolu the Midwife

On the 18th of June, a private screening event was held at the private screening held at the Jewel Aeida to commemorate Father’s Day and celebrate the launch of the docu-series, Dads Unplugged. The event aimed to bring awareness to the role of fathers in maternal and neonatal healthcare decision-making in Nigeria.

In attendance were the five dads who were featured in the series, as well as the renowned actor and host of the series, Ibrahim Suleiman. The event provided an opportunity for guests to watch the first episode of the docu-series and participate in an open forum discussion.

Tolu Adeleke, popularly known as Toluthemidewife, the brains behind the Dads Unplugged series, addressed the audience during the event. She highlighted the statistics about women dying from pregnancy-related complications in Nigeria, which are preventable.

She emphasised that men often play a significant role in the decision-making process regarding childbirth, but these decisions are sometimes made to the detriment of women. As such, there is a great need to educate and inform fathers to help reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the screening of the first episode of the Dads Unplugged docu-series, where guests had the opportunity to gain insight into the experiences and perspectives of the featured dads. The episode shed light on the challenges faced by fathers in understanding the complexities of conception.

Following the screening, an open forum discussion was held, allowing the audience to engage in a meaningful dialogue about the importance of a father’s involvement in maternal healthcare decision-making.

Aside from being a fun event, the event provided a platform for meaningful conversations and highlighted the need for informed decision-making to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality rates in Nigeria.

The series, which airs every Monday at 5 p.m. on the YouTube channel @toluthemidwife, promises to further educate and empower fathers in their journey through parenthood.

Instagram: @dads.unplugged /@toluthemidwife

www.toluthemidwife.com

[email protected]

css.php