EeZee Conceptz Global Honors Minister GUC with Send Forth, Birthday, and Album Listening Session

EeZee Conceptz Global recently held a remarkable triple celebration at the Marriott Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos, honouring Minister GUC’s five-year journey with the label, marking his birthday, and unveiling his much-anticipated album, The Trio and I.

The event was hosted by Femi Daniel and Esther Umelo, bringing together prominent figures in the gospel music industry to celebrate Minister GUC’s past achievements and his exciting future.

The send-forth ceremony was the centrepiece of the celebration, where Minister GUC was presented with a certificate of completion by Dr EeZee Tee, the founder of EeZee Conceptz Global. The certificate recognized Minister GUC’s steadfast commitment to the gospel music mission and his immense contribution to the label’s success over the last five years.

Speaking at the event, Dr. EeZee Tee shared heartfelt words about Minister GUC’s dedication and impact, saying, “As music executives, success is defined not just by our artistes’ achievements but by sustaining strong relationships during and even after the end of contracts. Through it all, Minister GUC – your focus on your calling never wavered. You have demonstrated loyalty, consistency, and steadfastness, and the fruits of your labour have been abundant. Your music has touched countless lives, spreading a message of faith and hope.” He continued, “As this chapter closes, I also look forward with great anticipation to what lies ahead. Your vision for the future of gospel music and ministry is inspiring. We eagerly await the new projects you’ve hinted at; the international collaborations, the mentorship programs for young artists, and your plans to use music as a tool for social change and community development.”

Minister GUC, in turn, expressed his deep gratitude for the platform EeZee Conceptz Global provided and for the growth he experienced under the label.

“These five years have been a journey of discovery, growth, and communion. I am eternally grateful for the support I’ve received and excited for the new possibilities ahead.”

The event was graced by notable gospel artists and industry figures, including Chidinma, Labisi, Esther Oji, Ebuka Songs, Mike Abdul, Pastor Tosin Alao, Igesings, and Coach Nancy Nnadi, who all gathered to celebrate Minister GUC’s legacy and future endeavours.

The celebration also featured a special listening session for The Trio and I, an album that blends contemporary Christian music, gospel, and worship, which will be officially released on October 11, 2024.

The event ended with a toast to Minister GUC’s continued success, signalling not just the end of a chapter, but the beginning of an exciting new phase for his music and ministry.

About EeZee Conceptz Global

EeZee Conceptz Global is a leading gospel music label dedicated to promoting the gospel through music. With a commitment to nurturing talented artists, the label has been home to some of the most impactful gospel music releases in recent years.

