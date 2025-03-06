Ebuka Songs Shares How God Called Him to Global Music at 22 on the Open Up Podcast

Some journeys take time to make sense, and for gospel artist Ebuka Songs, his began long before he even realised it. In a conversation with Amanda Dara on the Open Up Podcast, he reflects on his childhood as the fourth of six children in a Christian home.

He grew up watching his parents hold onto their faith, even through financial struggles. By the time he was nine, he was already teaching in the children’s department at church, completely unaware that a fire was already burning within him. By 17, life had pushed him into all sorts of manual jobs, working as a bus conductor, washing cars, and supplying bread to his mother, who sold akara at a junction.

But everything changed at 22 when, in the middle of a fellowship, he heard God’s voice clearly: “I am going to take you to the nations through music, and you are going to preach the message of Jesus through music.” The only problem was that he wasn’t a singer. Music had never been part of his plans.

Yet, despite his doubts, he held onto those words. His time at Spotlite Nation, his transformation through faith, and his rise to global recognition are proof that with God, all things are possible.

Ebuka’s story is one of perseverance, divine purpose, and the power of faith.

Watch below.