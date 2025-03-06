Chude Jideonwo & Mo Abudu Discuss Growth, Media and 25 Years of Impact

Chude Jideonwo has been celebrating 25 years in media, reflecting on his journey through conversations with some of the industry’s most respected figures. First, he sat with veteran broadcaster Cyril Stober, looking back on his extensive career across TV, print, and digital platforms. Now, he’s in conversation with Mo Abudu, another powerhouse in the media space.

Speaking with Mo, Chude spoke about his love for mentoring young people. He shared how, over the years, he has found joy in spotting young talent, especially those struggling with self-doubt, and encouraging them to step into their potential.

“One of my favourite things to do is to identify a young talent that is racked by self-doubt because I was very racked by self-doubt,” he said. “One of my aburos is the podcaster Taymesan. He did a show with me recently and told me, ‘Chude, I don’t think I am going to…’ and I was like, ‘Look, you are going to be a star.’ And I take delight in doing that because I remember the way people did that for me.”

He also reflected on his journey, starting work at Red Media Africa at just 17, and the experiences that shaped him along the way. From key moments at the organisation to the lessons learned, he walked Mo through the defining points in his career.

Chude further explained what led him to create #WithChude, recalling the decisions he made after completing NYSC. “When I came out of NYSC, I had five job offers. I chose the least paying one because it was more fun. And I said to myself, ‘I cannot physically do what I no longer enjoy doing.’”

Through this conversation, Chude offered yet another layer of insight into his career, choices, and the impact he hopes to continue making in the media space.

Watch below