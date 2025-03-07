BN TV
This Suya Pizza Recipe by Daniel Ochuko Will Have You Coming Back for More
A spicy and smoky suya pizza with cheesy goodness.
Pizza, anyone?
Now, you might be thinking, what’s the big deal about pizza? After all, everyone eats it, and you can walk into the nearest eatery in your neighbourhood to grab a slice.
But have you ever tried homemade pizza with suya? The kind where, with every bite, you get a piece of smoky, spicy suya waiting for you? Now, that’s a game-changer.
This is one pizza recipe by Daniel Ochuko you’ll want to add to your menu this weekend. To make it, you’ll need: all-purpose flour, sugar, a pinch of salt, lukewarm water, suya spice (yaji), yeast, pizza sauce, olive oil, garlic, bell peppers, mozzarella cheese, and, of course, some suya.
The process is simple. In a mixing bowl, combine your dry ingredients before gradually adding the wet ingredients. Once the dough is ready, place it in a lightly oiled bowl, cover it, and set it aside in a warm spot to rise.
For the pizza sauce, add a little sugar, some suya spice, and a touch of garlic for extra flavour. Then, grate your mozzarella cheese and slice some bell peppers for the toppings, they don’t just add flavour; they also make the pizza look even more tempting.
Now, watch how it all comes together below