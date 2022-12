BNRSVP Events this December

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Yeepie! It’s December. As with all of December in Nigeria, we’re getting an overload of events. Everyone is having a concert, some of them for more than one day. We have comedy shows, beauty pageants, parties, store openings – every kind of event.

And you know what? We’re listing them all for you here. Yup. That’s right. Every event happening every day of December. So you have no excuse to remain at home bored this month.

Scroll through to see.

***

South Socials on the Beach

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Moist Beach club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island 100011, Lagos.

RSVP:

The Experience 17

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Tafawa Balewa Square, 45/57 Massey Bamgboshe Street, Lagos Island, Lagos.

RSVP: Free Attendance

Lynkup With Jameson – The Reunion

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: The Stable, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Party

House of Oni’s December Silent Disco party tour begins this Friday at Johnny Rockets.

Date: Friday, December 2, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08173636363

Boardroom Apartments Games Night

Date: Every Friday in December

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Lekki Peninsula II, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Silent Disco Party with House Of Oni

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Papiee’s Meatro, 18b Moore Rd, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call/WhatsApp 08173636363

The Movel Experience

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Trans Amusement Park, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Magic On The Beach

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Africa International Music Festival

Date: Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Venue: La Campagne Tropicana Beach, Oniru, Beside Trinity House, Trinity Avenu, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Oyinkanade Pasta Party @Eden

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Eden Leisure and Lifestyle Place, 6 Osuntokun Avenue, Bodija GRA, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Escape 2.0 Urban Camping Edition

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Venue: Brook Garden & Events Centre, 269 Along Nile University Road, Ring Rd 2, Jabi, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Festival of Lights

Date: Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Venue: Gwarinpa, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

Afro Youth Fiesta

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Cedar Centre, 12 Jibowu St, Jibowu, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Lagos Singles Festival

Date: Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

234RNB Live @The Althome

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: His Dulce Apartment, 4 Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Time Out With Tennie 5.0

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Mera Mera Beach House, The Good Beach, Plot 10B Trinity Avenue, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Boat Cruise and House Party Experience

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Wankynd Thrift Pop-Up

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Venue: 2 Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Afrovibes Live With Yemi Alade

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

GamesFest

Date: Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Venue: Baywater Park Event Center, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Obi’s House Festival Experience

Date: Every Monday

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Camp Vepee

Date: Every Monday

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Fuji Vibrations 2022

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija St, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

IITA Ibadan Staycation (@HappyOrange)

Date: Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Venue: IITA, Moniya Road, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Staycation Casa del Papa Benin Republic (@HappyOrange)

Date: Friday, December 9 – Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Venue: Benin Republic

RSVP: HERE

Wizkid Live in Accra

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium, Ghana.

RSVP: HERE

Fire & Sand

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Venue: The Good Beach, Plot 10B, Water Corporation Road, Trinity Ave, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Bad Habits 4.0 – Lost & Wild

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Venue: Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

K-FEST

Date: Saturday, December 10 – Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: 10 Degrees Events Centre, Industrial Estate Lagos, Billings Way, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Johnny’s Room Live 4 (Abuja Edition)

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Jabi Boat Club, 26 Alex Ekwueme Way, Jabi, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Abuja Bole Festival



Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Landel Associates Limited, Mabushi, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

The Cavemen Live In Ibadan

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Venue: National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Clout Talk Concert

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Eko Atlantic Energy City, Atlantic Blvd, Lekki Penninsula II, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Project Sagittarius – The Zodiac Party

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Ultima Studio, Amore Street, off Freedom Way, behind This Present House, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Tourists Beach Carnival

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: ICELAND BEACH RESORT, Akinlade road, Mopo Okun Ajah, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Movie in the Park Experience Beach Edition

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE



The Garden Soireé 2 (Who Is In The Garden)

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Sage Place, 15 Glover Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

In The Mix: Rooftop Popup & Lifestyle Event

Date: Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Plot 13, Admiralty Road, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Kizz Daniel Live In Concert

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 9 PM

Venue: Transcorp Hilton, 1 Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama, Abuja.

RSVP: 09152845405 and 08095623123

LivespotX Festival

Date: Sunday, December 11 – Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Venue: Livespot Entertarium, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Pulse Fiesta 2022

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Landmark Beach, Landmark Village, 4 Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Flutterwave Trade Fair 3.0

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Landmark Event Centre, Plot 2 & 3, Water Corporation Dr, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Melody Undiluted with The Cavemen

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Reboot Lounge, Awka, Anambra.

RSVP: HERE

Owambe Party with Yellowlyfe

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Popcentral TV, 4 The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Truth Village Festival

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 112, Akerele Road, Off Shitta, Surulere, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Kewa’s Kitchen Street Food Festival

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 23, Ikoyi Crescent, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

FANTASIA 2022

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Northgate Arena, 308 Ikorodu Road, Anthony Village., Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Koffi Tha Guru: The Unorthodox Edition

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376 Tiamiyu Savage St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP:

Sunday At Ilashe (The Bad Beach)

Date: Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Moist Beach club, Iru local government, Ligali Ayorinde St, Victoria Island 100011, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

*** This list will be updated from time to time, so stay tuned!