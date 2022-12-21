Connect with us

Events Music Promotions

Gordon's Team Up With Adekunle Gold to Deliver a Night of Great Music and Premium Gin

Events Music Promotions

Livespot X Festival Closes Out Nigeria's First Ever Entertainment Week Lagos | Here's How It Went

Events Music News Promotions

Livewire Concerts delivered a Complete Entertainment Experience with 'Kizz Daniel Live in Lagos'

Events Promotions

'My Refreshing Thanksgiving Experience': Nnenna Sam-Obioha launches her Unique Gratitude Journal in Lagos

Events Movies & TV News Promotions

Celebrities adorned in Hollantex prints to the Palava Movie Premiere | Here's how they looked

Events Promotions

ElectHER’s Green Wine Green Gala was a Blend of Entertainment and Governance | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Market Square Festac is now Open! See how the Launch went down

Events Promotions

Exclusive Moments from the AW22 Launch and Unveiling of 'Celebrations' as the  Official Partner of Baylis & Harding in Nigeria

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Nollywood Stars Stepped Out for the Premiere of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi’s Film “Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper” | See Photos

Events Music Promotions

Detty Rave Is Back! & Bigger! on December 27 | Get Your Tickets Here

Events

Gordon’s Team Up With Adekunle Gold to Deliver a Night of Great Music and Premium Gin

Published

26 mins ago

 on

December 18, 2022, saw Adekunle Gold Live in concert at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, an event brought by Gordon’s, to treat music lovers to an amazing Afrobeats experience.

Premium Gin brand Gordon’s, delivered a night to celebrate Adekunle Gold’s successful 2022 album, ‘Catch Me If You Can’. The premium taste of Gordon’s aided in delivering an unforgettable experience, as Lagos party people enjoyed spirited performances by AG Baby and a fine selection of entertainers.

Guests could not stay away from Gordon’s unique booth; enjoying memorable and shareable photos, as well as delicious assortments of the finest Gordon’s G&T serves made with Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange, in a night of camaraderie, networking, and bonding.

WithAdekunle Gold Live in concert, Gordon’s renews its commitment to inspiring experiences for consumers to stop and enjoy the zest of life. 

Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange continue to pop color into fun moments, occasions, and spaces in key cities across Nigeria. It is widely available in bars, lounges, and stores nationwide.

Both variants are best enjoyed with tonic water over a glass of ice.

Stay informed on Gordon’s experiences around you by following them on Instagram and look out for the hashtag ‘#ShallWe’ on social media. Drink Responsibly. 18+

Here are the highlights from the concert.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

#BN2022Epilogues: This Year Tested Benita but Las Las, She Run Am!

Dennis Isong: The Six Types of Certificate of Occupancy You Should Know About

We Have a Winner for the #BNShareYourHustle December 2022 Edition

Mfonobong Inyang: Electioneering and Violations of Human Rights in Nigeria

#BN2022Epilogues: E is Sure 2023 Would be the Year She’d Live Life & Enjoy The Ride
css.php