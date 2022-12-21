Gordon’s Team Up With Adekunle Gold to Deliver a Night of Great Music and Premium Gin

December 18, 2022, saw Adekunle Gold Live in concert at Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, an event brought by Gordon’s, to treat music lovers to an amazing Afrobeats experience.

Premium Gin brand Gordon’s, delivered a night to celebrate Adekunle Gold’s successful 2022 album, ‘Catch Me If You Can’. The premium taste of Gordon’s aided in delivering an unforgettable experience, as Lagos party people enjoyed spirited performances by AG Baby and a fine selection of entertainers.

Guests could not stay away from Gordon’s unique booth; enjoying memorable and shareable photos, as well as delicious assortments of the finest Gordon’s G&T serves made with Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange, in a night of camaraderie, networking, and bonding.

WithAdekunle Gold Live in concert, Gordon’s renews its commitment to inspiring experiences for consumers to stop and enjoy the zest of life.

Gordon’s Pink Berry and Sunset Orange continue to pop color into fun moments, occasions, and spaces in key cities across Nigeria. It is widely available in bars, lounges, and stores nationwide.

Both variants are best enjoyed with tonic water over a glass of ice.

