In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

The 17th edition of The Experience took place last night, and it was a spectacular concert. The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos was completely packed for this year’s event, with nearby overflow seating areas also full.

Renowned indigenous and international gospel artists, such as Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Travis Greene, Tope Alabi, Phil Thompson, Chandler Moore, and Moses Bliss, made sure that attendees were on their feet dancing from dusk until dawn.

See highlights from the concert below:

Watch the concert here.