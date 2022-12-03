Connect with us

BN TV Events Music

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

BN TV

Watch: Rodney Umeh sits with Fisayo Fosudo to talk about how he went from making TikTok videos to becoming a millionaire

BN TV

Toke Makinwa travels down memory lane with Denrele Edun in this episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Music

New Video: Mavin Records - Won Da Mo

BN TV

TikTok Sensations Erkuah, Emma & Wesley team up in this episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living

Yvonne Jegede & Mercy Johnson Okojie make Peri Peri Chicken and Coconut Milk Pasta in Episode 2 of "Mercy's Menu"

BN TV Movies & TV

The Duke & Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story in Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Netflix Releases Trailer For “Far From Home” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Teaser for Adenike Adebayo's Romantic Drama "Ch3mistry" is Here | Watch

BN TV

Fola Francis talks about Living in Lagos as a Trans Woman in this episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

In Case You Missed It: Highlights from the 17th Edition of The Experience

Published

1 min ago

 on

The 17th edition of The Experience took place last night, and it was a spectacular concert. The Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos was completely packed for this year’s event, with nearby overflow seating areas also full.

Renowned indigenous and international gospel artists, such as Dunsin Oyekan, Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Travis Greene, Tope Alabi, Phil Thompson, Chandler Moore, and Moses Bliss, made sure that attendees were on their feet dancing from dusk until dawn.

See highlights from the concert below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Watch the concert here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Dennis Isong: Why You Should Invest in Properties Close to the Airport

Tola Oladiji: Never Resort to Plagiarism When Writing a Research Paper

Scared of Debit Alerts? Here’s How to Deal With the Fear of Spending Money 

No Money? No Problem! Here’s How to Have a Detty December the Sapa Way

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Sometimes, You Don’t Have to Be Strong
css.php