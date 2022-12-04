New Music: South Peter – Over

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on


South Peter, a rising Afrobeats star, dazzles fans with his new single “Over.”

The swinging rhythm standard is yet another example of South Peter’s unique ability to make beautiful music without too many complications. He’s been called “the new kid on the block,” “a classic afro-fusion singer from a new generation,” and “an Afrobeats purist who embodies a long line of top entertainers to emanate from native Delta State.”

Throughout the holiday season, South Peter has consistently impressed crowds at various events with his previous single, “Chocolate.” “Over” would be his for the fans for the holiday season.

Infusing Afro-beats with new school rhythm to create a style known as “afro-fusion,” the rising star has been nothing short of sensational with his previous releases to date.

The song was produced by Masterplan Beats with a collection of guitar strings, double bass, and drums combined to create a serenading tune capable of getting you to nod along in grooves and also getting you off your feet.

Listen to “Over” below:

Stream it here.

