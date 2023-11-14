Empowering Women: Onga’s Inspiring Presence at the 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, 2023

The 22nd WIMBIZ annual conference 2023 kicked off in Lagos on November 2nd, 2023 and Onga was there to cheer on and support the clarion call of women across the country to embrace positivity and build resilience to be able to thrive in all spheres.

As the heartbeat of the event, the spirit of connection and joy resonated beyond, creating a collective narrative woven with profound insights, lively dances, and joyous laughter. Amidst this celebration, Onga stood as a symbol of great taste and aroma, enriching the moment with great food and lovely gifts for the occasion.

In the midst of this celebration of women, Onga played a crucial role, spicing up the occasion and adding a touch of magic to every moment. As we celebrated life’s richness, good food, and the camaraderie of women, Onga became a companion in creating memories and savouring the magic of each unique experience.

The event was attended by Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite; Paul Onwuanibe, Group CEO, Landmark Africa Group; Bimbo Oloyede, CEO/Lead Consultant, Strictly Speaking; Bola Matel-Okoh, CEO, BMO Advisory Services; Victoria Ekhomu, CEO, Trans-World Security Systems; Tolu Ita, pioneer female pilot, Aero Contractors; and Captain Simon Melchior, CEO, ASSECO Software Nigeria, Tobi Ayeni (aka Miss Techy), Fisayo Fosudo, Victor Madu (VictorPraiztech), Habibah A. Waziri from BGR Consulting amongst others.

