Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Empowering Women: Onga's Inspiring Presence at the 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, 2023

Events Promotions

'Super E' to the Rescue: New Children's Book Makes Economic Literacy Fun for Kids.

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 2 | WATCH

Events Movies & TV Style

BBTitans' Yaya Mwanda, Mihlali Ndamase & More Storm The Runway For Malondie® At Joburg Fashion Week

BN TV Events Style

Here's Your BNS Street Style Update From GTCO Fashion Weekend 2023, DAY 1 | WATCH

Events Promotions

NBA Nigeria and Dennis Osadebe Shine in 2nd Edition of 'NBA Meets Art'

Events Promotions

A New Era of Education: Berger Paints embarks on a campaign in commemoration of the Girl Child Day

Events Promotions

Finalists announced for the 2023 Access ART X Prize

Events

BellaNaija’s IK Nwosu is Attending the 7th Edition of ADICOM DAYS In Paris

Events Promotions

Pepsodent, Nigeria Dental Association Bring Oral Health Care to Rural Nigeria

Events

Empowering Women: Onga’s Inspiring Presence at the 22nd WIMBIZ Annual Conference, 2023

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The 22nd WIMBIZ annual conference 2023 kicked off in Lagos on November 2nd, 2023 and Onga was there to cheer on and support the clarion call of women across the country to embrace positivity and build resilience to be able to thrive in all spheres.

As the heartbeat of the event, the spirit of connection and joy resonated beyond, creating a collective narrative woven with profound insights, lively dances, and joyous laughter. Amidst this celebration, Onga stood as a symbol of great taste and aroma, enriching the moment with great food and lovely gifts for the occasion.

In the midst of this celebration of women, Onga played a crucial role, spicing up the occasion and adding a touch of magic to every moment. As we celebrated life’s richness, good food, and the camaraderie of women, Onga became a companion in creating memories and savouring the magic of each unique experience.

The event was attended by Executive Director, WIMBIZ, Hansatu Adegbite; Paul Onwuanibe, Group CEO, Landmark Africa Group; Bimbo Oloyede, CEO/Lead Consultant, Strictly Speaking; Bola Matel-Okoh, CEO, BMO Advisory Services; Victoria Ekhomu, CEO, Trans-World Security Systems; Tolu Ita, pioneer female pilot, Aero Contractors; and Captain Simon Melchior, CEO, ASSECO Software Nigeria, Tobi Ayeni (aka Miss Techy), Fisayo Fosudo, Victor Madu (VictorPraiztech), Habibah A. Waziri from BGR Consulting amongst others.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Exploring the Pivot Mindset as a Concept for Sustainable Success

Wunmi Adelusi: How to Heal From a Career Disappointment

See How Kreative Kwame is Advancing Creativity in Cameroon in Today’s Doing Life With…

3 Recent Nollywood Movies Addressing Socio-Cultural Issues 

Hannah Ajala: Celebrating Our Yoruba Heritage Through Our Wedding in The UK
css.php