‘Super E’ to the Rescue: New Children’s Book Makes Economic Literacy Fun for Kids.

Chinwe Egwim is a well-respected Economist known for her substantial contributions to the strategic decisions of various corporate organizations. Her international involvement includes her past role as a national consultant for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, underlining her global reach and influence.

Her status as a prominent economist resonates within Nigeria and the broader African context and is underscored by her appointment to Nigeria’s Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee. She authored ‘Understanding Economic Jargon’ and has now authored a children’s book on inflation, emphasizing her commitment to accessible education.

Chinwe Egwim’s expertise has been recognized through her publications in respected outlets like the BBC, WEF, and CNBC Africa, as well as her involvement in various projects and engagements.

Inspired by her personal beliefs and the potential to enhance economic understanding in young minds, Chinwe Egwim has written the children’s book ‘Super E: The Inflation Smackdown’. The Soft Book Launch coincided with Chinwe’s birthday on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Excitement filled the air at the ‘Super E: The Inflation Smackdown book launch, where professionals, educators, public figures, and curious children gathered to explore economic literacy through Super E’s superhero adventures.

The event began with an opening prayer led by Aderoju Ope-Ajayi, Founder of Dolphin Swim School. Funke Feyisitan Ladimeji, Chairman of the Association of Professional Women Bankers, delivered an opening address emphasizing the significance of economic literacy.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion featuring accomplished adults sharing insights on the power of economic literacy. The audience nodded in agreement as they discussed how understanding economics could be a superpower in itself.

An electrifying moment came when a teenage keynote speaker, Eniabitobi Akeredolu, took the stage, eloquently highlighting the potential impact of “Super E” on understanding economics and inflation.

Then came the show-stealer – a children’s panel of brilliant young minds who took the stage to unravel their understanding of the “inflation smackdown.” Their perspectives brought a refreshing and insightful twist, proving that economic wisdom knows no age.A lively fireside chat unfolded, featuring the author, illustrator, and translator of “Super E: The Inflation Smackdown.” Moderated by a Kunda Kids representative, the discussion explored the book’s creative process.

The event combined discussions with a celebratory atmosphere. The first batch of books experienced a rapid sell-out, while a donation was presented to the CEO of Teach for Nigeria, a non-profit organization dedicated to educational equity.

In a moment of shared jubilation, the birthday cake was cut, marking a dual celebration – the author’s birthday and the remarkable achievement of their book, Super E: the Inflation Smackdown.

The soft book launch of “Super E: The Inflation Smackdown” was brought to life by an outstanding team led by Lola King Adekola. Her mentees, Busola Saka, Miracle Ezechi, Daniel Ahamba, Uzo Nnabue, Jide Fateru, Ifeanyi Umeche, Ife Elegbede, Lois Padonu, and Irene Ubani, worked in perfect harmony to ensure that the event was an absolute success.

Then the launch event was made possible by the generous contributions of esteemed partners and sponsors, including Cadbury Nigeria, SpringHill Capital, Emerging Africa Group, Association of Professional Women Bankers, Women in Finance, Lagos Mums, Books by Uchechi, Leading Ladies Africa, HER Network, EllesIce, and Kunda Kids.Their efforts in promoting economic literacy among children and backing this endeavour were instrumental in the event’s overall impact.

Super E: The Inflation Smackdown is readily available for purchase on Amazon, through Roving Heights, and directly from her website, making it easy for families to foster financial literacy in their children.

