Discover Nigeria with Green Africa’s Zero Naira Fare Campaign



Green Africa, the Nigerian airline, has launched a Zero Naira Fare Campaign on all its routes. Customers will have the opportunity to fly for free to any of the eight (8) destinations Green Africa currently serves while only paying airport taxes and other applicable charges estimated to be about N5,150.

Customers can participate in the campaign by visiting Green Africa’s website and searching for travel dates. The sales period for the campaign is from March 29, 2023, until April 1, 2023, while the travel period is between June 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

Green Africa is renowned for its punctuality and reliability, and offers competitively low fares, with tickets starting from as low as N25,000 when customers book at least 60 days in advance.

Operating from the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) in Lagos, Green Africa currently flies to Port-Harcourt, Abuja, Benin, Owerri, Akure, Ilorin, and Enugu. Additionally, it connects Akure, Benin, and Ilorin to Abuja.

