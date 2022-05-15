From Taiwo Ajai-Lycett’s “Industry Merit” Award, to Ik & Deyemi’s ‘Oscars 2.0’ & the Tribute to Our Angels, Here are the Highlights from #AMVCA8

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is arguably Africa’s biggest night in celebration of television and film and with the awards show comes beautiful, emotional, and hilarious moments.

(Check out the full list of winners here and the looks from guests here.)

Here are some of them…

Yemi Alade’s Energetic Opening Performance

Trust Yemi Alade to deliver when it comes to stage performance. This one is no different

This Oscars 2022-esque Moment With Host Ik Osakioduwa & Deyemi Okanlawon

After roasting a number of Nollywood stars, Ik told the audience that Deyemi had to become an estate agent realtor and later got a 9-5 because the pandemic affected the film business. Then Deyemi said: “KEEP MY NAME OUT OF YOUR MOUTH!”

Ik kept going in… and this happened! 😂

This Beautiful Pan-Africa Performance by Nigerian Idol 7 Top 12

These guys took us across Africa with their music and brought us back to a classic Wizkid track – Ojuelegba. Beautiful!

Mr Funny (Oga Sabinus) Winning the Best Online Social Creator

Chukwuemeka Emmanuel Ejekwu was so surprised when he was announced winner of this award. His run to the stage was so funny. Typical Oga Sabinus move. He got on stage and was speechless! ❤️

Broda Shaggi Winning Best Actor in a Comedy

It’s so good to see an act come from being a social media sensation to performing so well in film and television. That’s the story of Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi)

A Tribute to the Angels by Nigerian Idol 6 Winner Kingdom & Last Woman Standing Akunna

They both performed a touching cover of ‘I was here’ by Beyonce in memory of those we’ve lost in the industry.

This Stage Linkup Between Lagbaja and Rema

Talk about a cross-generational performance. We didn’t see this one coming, but we loved it! And then there was “Konko Below”. Everybody stood up!

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett Honoured With the Industry Merit Award

She has been in the television and film industry for almost 60 years!! And she’s still very much in the game. Appearing in Kemi Adetiba‘s 2021 limited series King of Boys: The Return of the King.

EXTRA: This Moment Between Odunlade Adekola and an Interviewer

Photo Credit: Africa Magic