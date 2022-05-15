Connect with us

These #BBNaija Stars Brought Elegance to the #AMVCA8 Red Carpet

From Taiwo Ajai-Lycett's "Industry Merit" Award, to Ik & Deyemi's 'Oscars 2.0' & the Tribute to Our Angels, Here are the Highlights from #AMVCA8

Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro, Collision Course, Amina... Here are the #AMVCA8 Winners!

Seun Kuti, Nancy Isime, Whitemoney Lead AMVCA Culture Day Celebration | See Photos

These Celebrities Showed Up To The #AMVCA8 Nominee Gala In Their Finest Ensembles

Azeez Amida Foundation donates Textbooks and Provisions to St Paul African Church School in Ogun State

Drive To Read: Sparkle supports Osenke Ohiwerei in Launching a Mobile Library for Children

See Exclusive Photos of Your Favourite Content Creators at the AMVCA Digital Content Creators Brunch

A Night of Electrifying Performances & Dazzling Fashion! Get all the Scoop from the Nigerian Idol Live Show Last Sunday

2022 World Hand Hygiene Day: Dettol Leads The Change by Donating to Federal Medical Centre, Abuja

There were plenty of moments to talk about from last night’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards — the funny, the confusing, the heartwarming (and yes, the tearjerking happenings, too). Team BBNaija made it a point to show up and out for the biggest night in African film ready to support their faves, whether they were presenting an award, being nominated for a performance, or just enjoying the industry’s biggest night. Everyone was dressed to the nines.

There were “Shine Ya Eye” stars like Nini, Jackie Bent, Niyi Lawal, and Cross. There were “Lockdown” stars, like Tacha Akide, Mike Edwards, Diane Yashim, and Elozonam Ogbolu, and “Pepper Dem” stars, like Erica Nlewedim, Nengi Hampson, Dorathy Bachor, Tolani Baj, and Lilo Aderogba.

Take a look for yourself at all the stunning and elegant looks between the BBNaija stars who showed up and showed out for AMVCA night.

 

