Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro, Collision Course, Amina… Here are the #AMVCA8 Winners!
The eight edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ceremony was a night to remember. Numerous stars attended and stars were honoured. Check out the gorgeous and dapper guest here.
Below are the winners honoured tonight!
Best Art Director
Tunji Afolayan
Best Lighting Designer
Matthew Yusuf -“Nneka The Pretty Serpent”
Best Picture Editor
Tunde Apalowo (For Maria Ebun Pataki)
Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Jim Lively & James Nelson – “Amina”
Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen
Best Makeup
Balogun Abiodun – “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”
Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Muhammed Attah Ahmed -“RattleSnake”
Best Costume Designer
Millicent T. Jack – “Amina”
Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) – Hausa
Rogers Ofime – Voiceless
Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) – Swahili
Freddy Feruzi
Best Indigenous Language ( Movie/TV Series) – Yoruba
David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy
Best Indigenous Language ( Movie/TV Series) – Igbo
Uche Nnanna Maduka
Best TV Series (Drama/Comedy)
Rogers Ofime (From The Mystic River)
Best Documentary
Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liko, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg “If Objects Could Speak”
Best Short Film/ Online Video
Taiwo Ogunnimo – “I Am The Prostitute Mama Described”
Best Online Social Content Creator
Mr Funny – Oga Sabinus
Best Movie (Southern Africa)
Dantagos Jimmy-Melani
Best Movie (East Africa)
Morocco Omari – “Girl In The Yellow Jumper”
Best Movie (West Africa)
“Collision Course” – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom, James Amuta
Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Pascal Aka and Raquel – “Gold Coast Lounge”
Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Omowunmi Dada – “Country Hard”
Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Odunlade Adekola
Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Funke Akindele Bello – “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”
Best Actor in Comedy (Movie/TV Series)
Broda Shaggi
Best Actress in Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – “RattleSnake”
Best Actor in Drama (Movie/TV Series)
Stan Nze – “RattleSnake”
Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series
Rogers Ofime – “The Johnsons”
Best Multichoice Talent Factory Winner
Daisy Masembe
Trailblazer Award
Teniola Aladese
Best Director
Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake
Best Overall Movie
Amina
Other awards for the evening were:
Tinsel Appreciation Award
The show has been on for 14 seasons and has released over 3,000 episodes!
Best Dressed Male
Denola Grey
Best Dressed Female
Osas Ighodaro
Industry Merit Award
Taiwo Ajai-Lycett