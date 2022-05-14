Ramsey Nouah, Osas Ighodaro, Collision Course, Amina... Here are the #AMVCA8 Winners!

The eight edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards ceremony was a night to remember. Numerous stars attended and stars were honoured. Check out the gorgeous and dapper guest here.

Below are the winners honoured tonight!

Best Art Director

Tunji Afolayan

Best Lighting Designer

Matthew Yusuf -“Nneka The Pretty Serpent”

Best Picture Editor

Tunde Apalowo (For Maria Ebun Pataki)

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Jim Lively & James Nelson – “Amina”

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen

Best Makeup

Balogun Abiodun – “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Muhammed Attah Ahmed -“RattleSnake”

Best Costume Designer

Millicent T. Jack – “Amina”

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) – Hausa

Rogers Ofime – Voiceless

Best Indigenous Language (Movie/TV Series) – Swahili

Freddy Feruzi

Best Indigenous Language ( Movie/TV Series) – Yoruba

David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy

Best Indigenous Language ( Movie/TV Series) – Igbo

Uche Nnanna Maduka

Best TV Series (Drama/Comedy)

Rogers Ofime (From The Mystic River)

Best Documentary

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liko, Elena Schilling, Daniella Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg “If Objects Could Speak”

Best Short Film/ Online Video

Taiwo Ogunnimo – “I Am The Prostitute Mama Described”

Best Online Social Content Creator

Mr Funny – Oga Sabinus

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Dantagos Jimmy-Melani

Best Movie (East Africa)

Morocco Omari – “Girl In The Yellow Jumper”

Best Movie (West Africa)

“Collision Course” – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom, James Amuta

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Pascal Aka and Raquel – “Gold Coast Lounge”

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Omowunmi Dada – “Country Hard”

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Odunlade Adekola

Best Actress in Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Funke Akindele Bello – “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”

Best Actor in Comedy (Movie/TV Series)

Broda Shaggi

Best Actress in Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – “RattleSnake”

Best Actor in Drama (Movie/TV Series)

Stan Nze – “RattleSnake”

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

Rogers Ofime – “The Johnsons”

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Winner

Daisy Masembe

Trailblazer Award

Teniola Aladese

Best Director

Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake

Best Overall Movie

Amina

Other awards for the evening were:

Tinsel Appreciation Award

The show has been on for 14 seasons and has released over 3,000 episodes!

Best Dressed Male

Denola Grey

Best Dressed Female

Osas Ighodaro

Industry Merit Award

Taiwo Ajai-Lycett