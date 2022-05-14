Seun Kuti, Nancy Isime, Whitemoney Lead AMVCA Culture Day Celebration | See Photos

Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is set to hold today, but activities preceding the day have been nothing short of excitement.

On Thursday evening, the captivating beauty of African culture and rich heritage was on full display, as AMVCA held its Culture Day.





The evening was a rare showcase of African art, fashion and music. Leading the celebration were African entertainment industry personalities in colourful displays of their diverse cultural fashion. Kate Henshaw, Yemi Blaq, VJ Adams, AduniAde, Merlin Boss, Whitemoney, Saga, Cross, Saskay among others, proudly represented their native tongues with greetings in their dialects.

If there was an award for the best dressed female on the night, it would have gone to event host, Nancy Isime. The elegant Nollywood actress charmed the audience with her beautiful Edo native apparel. Virtually all in attendance wanted a selfie with Nancy!

Adding Hollywood touches to the night were Tasha Smith and Bayo Akinfenwa. The charismatic Tasha professed her love for Nigerians and African culture. She expressed her desire for a Nigerian name. About eight names were suggested. Hopefully she settles for one or two. Despite his Yoruba lineage, Bayo impressed the audience with his Ogbo language salutations. Igbo kwenu!

At the peak of the show, Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti and the Egypt 80 band, delivered a thrilling performance to a standing ovation from the audience. According to an excited member of the audience,

“it was like watching baba himself (Fela) live on stage.”

Aside from Seun’s performance, fun lovers from all walks of life, who added colour to the evening with their native wears, had plenty to choose from. For the lover of music, especially the highlife genre, it was an evening of nostalgia. Hit songs by legendary artists like Fatai Rolling Dollar, Haruna Ishola, Victor Olaiya, and Victor Owaifo, were performed live by ‘Owambe‘ singers.

Different dance groups, led by Calabar Carnival and the Zulu Troop, displayed Africa’s cultural diversity with captivating performances. It was also an evening of poetic eulogy to motherAfrica, as poets delivered lines that espoused the beauty, weath, and the strength in diversity of the black continent.

Also part of the evening was stage performances reminiscing the folklore of different African communities. For several members of the audience, it was their first sight of harmless snakes, native fire spitters, and Agere Masquerades dancing to the talking drum.

The AMVCA Culture Day was indeed a true celebration of African heritage, and definitely one that will be remembered for years to come.

