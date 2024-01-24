Union Bank rewards their Lucky winners from the Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 | Get the scoop

Union Bank has rewarded nine lucky customers with the GREE Air Conditioners each in the quarterly draw of the ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 conducted at the Bank’s Head Office in Lagos recently.

40 monthly draw winners also went home with ₦100,000 each, while other customers went home with exciting rewards during the quarterly draw of the ongoing campaign conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies. Congratulations to the winners!

The Save & Win Palli Promo 3 is a nationwide campaign to reward new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over ₦89,000,000 as they strive to achieve their saving goals.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of ₦10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide.

