Connect with us

Promotions

Union Bank rewards their Lucky winners from the Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 | Get the scoop

Events Promotions

Sip and Celebrate: Smirnoff's Unforgettable Moments at the December 2023 Lagos Music Festivals

Events News Promotions

Glo Celebrates Loyalty: Long-Serving Employees Rewarded for Years of Dedicated Service

Promotions

AccessMore App: Your Gateway to Modern, Tailored Banking

Events Promotions

Experience the TECNO's SPARK 20 AFCON Watch Party – Your Ticket to Real-Time Football Bliss

Events News Promotions

Here are the Kings to Watch Out for in Nigeria’s Event Industry!

Events News Promotions Style

XII Lagos Celebrates Successful 4th Street Shakara Season Fashion Competition

Events News Promotions

BONA Expo Hosted the Green Beauty Founders Retreat at Monty Suites: Here’s How It Went

Events Promotions

Uncovering the Magic of TECNO's Unforgettable Fan Fest Experience | Get the Scoop

Events Promotions

Kick Start your Fitness Journey today with the Amstel Malta Ultra's 15 day Wellness Challenge

Promotions

Union Bank rewards their Lucky winners from the Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 | Get the scoop

Avatar photo

Published

39 mins ago

 on

Union Bank has rewarded nine lucky customers with the GREE Air Conditioners each in the quarterly draw of the ongoing Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 conducted at the Bank’s Head Office in Lagos recently.

40 monthly draw winners also went home with ₦100,000 each, while other customers went home with exciting rewards during the quarterly draw of the ongoing campaign conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies. Congratulations to the winners!

The Save & Win Palli Promo 3 is a nationwide campaign to reward new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over ₦89,000,000 as they strive to achieve their saving goals.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of ₦10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Business Owners Can Embrace Strategies for Progress in This Time & Age

Yewandu Jinadu: What Does Professionalism Mean For a Talent Acquisition Specialist?

What Will It Take To Put An End To Period Shaming?

Wunmi Adelusi: From Referral to Key Player — The Power of Little Tasks

Be Transformed with The Catalyst: How Afrobeats is Fostering Better Emotional & Mental Well-Being
css.php