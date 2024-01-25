Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
If you're hosting an event and want to get the word out, email us all the details at [email protected].

***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
The Big Bhang With Niphkeys
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: The Good Beach, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Catalyst 5.0
Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
BBQ Night Party
Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 1384 Tiamiyu Savage, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Raveolution
Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Time: 11 PM
Venue: Sky Box, 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street
RSVP: HERE
The Renegade Vibe
Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Hook Lounge
RSVP: HERE
Sunset with Icontrola
Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Paradis Lagos, Westbrook Mall by Dillon
RSVP: HERE
The Jewellery Workshop
Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Algorithm Port Harcourt
Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Ark Event Center, Opp. Bori Camp, Port Harcourt
RSVP: HERE
Rivers United FC vs. Enyimba FC
Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt
RSVP: HERE
Ilorin Block Party
Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Gbose mall, Oxygenation, Ilorin
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, January 30, 3024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.