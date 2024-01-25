BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for some amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back every week for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any of the fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The Big Bhang With Niphkeys

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: The Good Beach, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

The Catalyst 5.0

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Virtual
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

BBQ Night Party

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 1384 Tiamiyu Savage, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Raveolution

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
Time: 11 PM
VenueSky Box, 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street
RSVP: HERE

 

The Renegade Vibe

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: The Hook Lounge
RSVPHERE


Sunset with Icontrola

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Paradis Lagos, Westbrook Mall by Dillon
RSVPHERE

 

The Jewellery Workshop 

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Algorithm Port Harcourt

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 3 PM
VenueThe Ark Event Center, Opp. Bori Camp, Port Harcourt
RSVPHERE

Rivers United FC vs. Enyimba FC

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenueAdokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt
RSVPHERE

Ilorin Block Party

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 5 PM
VenueGbose mall, Oxygenation, Ilorin
RSVPHERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 3024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

 

