BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The Big Bhang With Niphkeys

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: The Good Beach, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Catalyst 5.0

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Virtual

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the added bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

BBQ Night Party

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: 1384 Tiamiyu Savage, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Raveolution

Date: Friday, January 26, 2024

Time: 11 PM

Venue: Sky Box, 36 Rasheed Alaba Williams Street

RSVP: HERE

The Renegade Vibe

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Hook Lounge

RSVP: HERE

Sunset with Icontrola

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Paradis Lagos, Westbrook Mall by Dillon

RSVP: HERE

The Jewellery Workshop

Date: Saturday, January 27, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, VI, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Algorithm Port Harcourt Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: The Ark Event Center, Opp. Bori Camp, Port Harcourt

RSVP: HERE Rivers United FC vs. Enyimba FC Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt

RSVP: HERE

Ilorin Block Party

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Gbose mall, Oxygenation, Ilorin

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, January 30, 3024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.