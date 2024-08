Off his recently released album “Son of Chike,” Chike performs a live rendition of “Mma (Beauty),” the 6th track.

“Mma” is a love song that expresses deep gratitude, appreciation, and affection for a significant other. The lyrics convey the singer’s immense love and thankfulness for their partner, celebrating their beauty and the joy they bring into his life. The song is a heartfelt ode, highlighting the partner’s importance and the love shared between them.