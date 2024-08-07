Tiwa Savage Performs “One Heart (Can Change the World)” for New Animated Film “Ozi: Voice of the Forest”

Tiwa Savage has lent her voice to the title song “One Heart (Can Change the World)” for the upcoming animated family feature film, “Ozi: Voice of the Forest.” Written by Diane Warren and produced by Damon Elliott, the song sets the tone for a film filled with hope and a call to action for environmental conservation.

Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and Mike Medavoy, the film features an all-star voice cast, including Amandla Stenberg, Dean-Charles Chapman, Urzila Carlson, Laura Dern, Djimon Hounsou, Donald Sutherland, RuPaul Charles, and Hugh Bonneville.

“Ozi: Voice of the Forest” follows the journey of Ozi, an orphaned orangutan determined to save her home from deforestation. After being separated from her parents, Ozi is taken in by kind wildlife sanctuary owners who teach her to communicate through sign language. Using her new skills and a natural talent for social media, Ozi gains a worldwide following, inspiring a new generation to speak out and protect the planet. The film is set to preview in cinemas from August 10th.

Watch the video below to hear Tiwa Savage perform the theme song, “One Heart (Can Change the World)”