Choplife Soundsystem’ announces its arrival with ‘Wena’ ft. Ami Faku from Mr Eazi and DJ Edu

ChopLife SoundSystem’s Debut Single ‘Wena’ is Here, featuring Mr Eazi, DJ Edu, and features vocals from South African artist Ami Faku. Having recently announced the huge news of a brand new Afrodance Soundsystem.

Choplife Records’ latest track, released on April 28th, is a testament to the future of Afro-dance music. Produced by DJ Tárico, the song features a deep, futuristic sound that builds on the Amapiano wave that Mr Eazi has been riding on his latest singles. Ami Faku’s soulful vocals, delivered in ‘Xhosa’, add an emotional depth to the track, while Eazi’s English response provides a relatable touch.

Theirs is a story of would-be lovers who never quite consummate their connection, a tragedy that can only be resolved in the glow of the dancefloor.

‘Wena’ is also the lead single taken from the soon-to-drop mixtape ‘Choplife Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles’. Out on May 28, the full-length project sees the pair team up with a host of producers, DJs and vocalists on an exciting and unique project in global dance music. Pre-order the mixtape here.

ChopLife SoundSystem derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase ‘chop life’, meaning ‘enjoy life,’ along with the traditional sound systems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture.

This innovative new pan-African Soundsystem, inspired by the likes of Diplo’s Major Lazer, will be putting a modern, African twist on Jamaican soundsystem culture, incorporating genres like amapiano and afrobeats to curate the ultimate African party experience – both on original studio recordings and at curated live events.

Mr Eazi is the primary vocalist on ChopLife SoundSystem recordings and also serves as its MC or ‘Minister of Enjoyment’ at live events, where he’s joined by resident selector DJ Edu of BBC Radio 1Xtra, along with guest artists and DJs.

I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni, Mr Eazi says.

That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience

With a full announcement on the mixtape coming soon, ‘Wena’ serves to whet2 the appetite for something much bigger, a new movement ready to storm the dance music scene.

