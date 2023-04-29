Sing Along with Ayra Starr in this Episode of Elle’s Song Association

Ayra Starr made a recent appearance on ELLE’s “Song Association”. The Afro-Pop singer showcased her vocal prowess and confidence as she performed acapella versions of tracks like “Sability,” “Found Love,” and “Put Your Back In It.”

Ayra Starr also gave fans a glimpse into her upcoming collaborations, which she had kept under wraps until now. Additionally, she divulged her go-to artist for karaoke, leaving fans curious about her musical preferences.

Watch: