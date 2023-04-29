Modella & Beauty join Doyin on “Doyin’s Corner” to discuss ‘What Women Need for Happiness in Relationships’ | Watch

Connect with us

Reality TV star Doyin recently launched her talk show on YouTube called “Doyin’s Corner.”

In the show’s debut episode, she sat down for a one-on-one interview with the renowned Mavin Records Boss, Don Jazzy. The latest episode, on the other hand, features Doyin chatting with her fellow BBNaija alumni and friends, Modella and Beauty, on the topic of “What Women Need to be Happy in a Relationship.”

Watch the video below:

