Africa No Filter & Del-York Academy Unveil the African Content Creators Lab Program

The four-week program will equip 30 participants with the skills and insights needed to enhance their storytelling and design innovative marketing campaigns for their content through a curriculum designed to foster collaboration, storytelling excellence, and strategic campaign execution.

Participants will work in teams as media consulting firms to tackle stereotypical narratives about Africa. Each group will develop a unique marketing campaign to reshape global perspectives about the continent. They will be guided by six mentors. Only members of the African Narrative Collective are eligible to apply for the African Content Creators Lab.

We are thrilled to collaborate with Del-York Creative Academy to create a program that doesn’t just challenge outdated narratives about Africa but actively equips young creatives with the tools to shape new ones that highlight Africa through progress, innovation, and opportunity, said Victor Mark-Onyegbu, Head of Grants and Community Building at Africa No Filter. This program recognises the power of storytelling to reshape global perceptions and represents an exciting opportunity to empower emerging storytellers with skills beyond creativity — incorporating narrative-conscious content development, strategic marketing, media engagement, and campaign execution.

Uzo Orimalade, Head of Brand and Business Development at Del-York Creative Academy, shared her perspective;

At DCA, we believe in the transformative power of storytelling. Partnering with Africa No Filter for this program is a step toward building a generation of creative professionals who will influence global perceptions of Africa in new and inspiring ways.

For media inquiries, please contact;

Del-York Creative Academy: [email protected] +234 913 382 0024, +234 916 566 6255

Africa No Filter: [email protected]; +2783 553 4623

About Del-York Creative Academy

Del-York Creative Academy is a leading capacity-building institution in the film, media, animation, technology, and marketing communications industry. Its intensive hands-on training programs have significantly influenced the media industry for over a decade.

DCA partners with Hollywood professionals, notable industry experts, and instructors to guide aspiring filmmakers and media professionals. DCA has trained over 3000 people and cultivated media, entertainment, and branding excellence.

About Africa No Filter

Africa No Filter is an advocacy organization that is shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa by supporting storytelling that reflects a dynamic continent of progress, innovation and opportunity.

Africa No Filter exist because many stories about Africa still lazily revolve around the single story of poor leadership, poverty, corruption, disease, and conflict, failing to portray the other more progressive side of Africa and collectively perpetuating the narrative that Africa is broken, dependent and lacks agency. Visit the website for more information and stay connected to @Africanofilter on social media to keep up with conversations.

Sponsored Content