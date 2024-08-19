Celebrating 20 Years of Great Food, Happy Customers, and Growing Opportunities with Sundry Foods

It has been two decades of delighting taste buds and creating smiles across Nigeria, and Sundry Foods is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a heart full of gratitude and excitement for the future!

From a Small Bakery to a Nationwide Favorite

What started as a small bakery in Port Harcourt in 2004 has grown into a beloved food services company with over 200 outlets in 16 states. Sundry Foods is the name behind popular brands like Kilimanjaro, Pizza Jungle, and Nibbles Bakery, serving up everything from mouth-watering meals to sweet treats that have become a staple for millions of Nigerians.

Sundry Foods’s Awards and recognitions include:

Winner, Talent Development initiative – 2022 HR Oscars Award by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Winner, The Adoption of Technology: Digital HR/SMAC Technology initiative – 2022 HR Oscars Award by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) ⁠Winner, Best Performance Management Initiative – 2019 HR Best Practice Awards by Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) ⁠2018 Best Contributing Employer Award – by Industrial Training Fund, Port Harcourt Area.

A Celebration of Excellence

To mark this special occasion, Sundry Foods hosted a glamorous Gala Night at the Civic Center in Lagos. The event was a hit, filled with music, dance, and laughter. Long-serving staff were recognized for their dedication, and everyone – from customers to investors – came together to celebrate the company’s journey.

A Future Full of Promise

As Sundry Foods looks to the future, there’s a lot to be excited about. The company is committed to expanding its reach, bringing its delicious offerings to even more Nigerians. With over 4,000 employees, Sundry Foods is also playing a big role in reducing unemployment by creating jobs across the country.

“For anyone looking to be part of a company that values growth, quality, and community, Sundry Foods is the place to be!”

If you are a long-time fan or a new customer, join the anniversary celebration of Sundry Foods at 20 years old – and get ready for even more delicious moments in the years ahead!

