Shopaholic' Episode 7: Kiekie's Fashion Haul at ALDO, Mobos Plus Must-Have Shoes & Accessories

Shopaholic’ Episode 7: Kiekie’s Fashion Haul at ALDO, Mobos Plus Must-Have Shoes & Accessories

Published

4 hours ago

Join KieKie as she takes us on an exciting shopping spree at ALDO and Mobos Lagos! From stylish shoes to must-have accessories, watch her pick out the best items for every occasion. Get ready for some serious fashion inspiration!

Shopaholic” takes viewers on a vibrant shopping spree through the bustling city of Lagos. KieKie, the charismatic host, explores a myriad of stores, unveiling hidden gems and sharing valuable insights on local finds. She guides the audience through her favourites, offering an insider’s perspective on each location, from fashion to gadgets. The series captures her candid reactions to the city’s eclectic shopping scene and reveals the costs of indulging in the metropolitan lifestyle. Engaging with viewers as shopping companions, each episode is a dynamic journey, showcasing KieKie’s final selections.

Season 1, the Lagos edition, sets the stage for thrilling retail adventures.

Expect Season 2 to explore Abuja, and in Season 3 a country, city, or town near you.

Don’t forget to inform the host about your area’s shopping plugs.

Catch new episodes every Friday on Lady Laide Media’s YouTube channel.

Subscribe and turn on post notifications for the series. You don’t want to miss a thing! Get ready to shop along and discover the best of Nigeria’s vibrant retail landscape!

Weekly episodes are also available in French.

