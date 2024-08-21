Explore Africa with Discounted Flight offers by Qatar Airways and Access Bank this 2024!

In efforts to further ease financial barriers to air travel, one of the multiple award-winning airlines, Qatar Airlines has extended its partnership with Access Bank for up to 12% discount on both business and economy class tickets to Access Bank customers who book their flights online using Qatar Airways’ website From now till December 31st, 2024. Access Bank customers, using the promo code “ACCESS”, can book flights to any destination in the world and travel.

This partnership reiterates Qatar Airways’ commitment to streamline travel within and across African markets by delivering first-rate services and offerings to passengers. Through diversified methods of payment and exclusive rewards, Qatar Airways continues to ensure traveling and flight bookings remain seamless and accessible to travelers.

As we are in the summer season and passengers tend to want to travel to spend time with loved ones, our priority at Qatar Airways remains broadening opportunities to travel for our passengers in the African market says Hendrik du Preez, Qatar Airways’ Vice President – Africa.

Although Africa stands as one of the most underserved markets, we strongly believe in the power of partnerships like these in transforming travel within the continent. We are proud to partner with respected pan-African financial institutions like Access Bank to provide innovative incentives for passengers and customers; Du Preez explains.

This announcement comes on the heels of Qatar Airways’ recent expansion of routes across the African continent along with increased flight frequencies in various locations – solidifying its network of destinations to over 160 destinations globally.

Iyabo Soji-Okusanya, Access Bank Executive Director for Corporate and Investment Banking expressed enthusiasm about the partnership;

Our team is delighted to collaborate with Qatar Airways to bring exceptional travel benefits to our valued customers. This offering aligns with our commitment to enhancing the overall experience for those who choose Access Bank and continue to do so every year. By providing exclusive discounts on Qatar Airways flights, we aim to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for our customers, says Soji-Okusanya.

About Qatar Airways

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways won the ‘World’s Best Business Class’ for the tenth time at the 2023 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organization, Skytrax.

The airline aims to be synonymous with excellence, also taking home, Best Airline in the Middle East, World’s Best Business Class Lounge and World’s Best Business Class Lounge Dining at the prestigious awards held during the 2023 Paris Air Show. Qatar Airways is an unprecedented seven-time winner of the “World’s Best Airline” voted by Skytrax (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 160 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, voted by Skytrax as the ‘World’s Best Airport’ in 2021 and 2022 consecutively. This year, Hamad International Airport has been ranked by Skytrax as the second-best airport in the world, and received the ‘Best Airport in the Middle East’ accolade for the ninth time in a row, as well as ‘World’s Best Airport Shopping’.

About Access Bank

Access Bank is a subsidiary of Access holdings and a leading financial institution dedicated to providing innovative and personalized banking solutions to customers. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, the Bank strives to make banking a delightful experience for all segments.

Access Bank operates through a network of more than 700 branches and service outlets spanning 3 continents, 20 countries and over 70 million customers. The Bank employs over 28,000 thousand people in its operations in Africa and Europe, with representative offices in China, Lebanon, India, and the UAE.

