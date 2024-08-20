Lagos Government Applauds Entafield Foundation’s ‘Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project’

Entafield Foundation was praised by the Lagos State Government for its Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project, which provided dental care to more than 1,000 Lagosians. The project, made possible by the generous support of corporate entities, health-focused NGOs, and medical associations, represents a substantial advancement in the state’s overall health and well-being strategy.

Lagos State’s Deputy Director and Head of the Dental Unit, Dr. Olufunke Lawrence-Ayeni, commended the Entafield Foundation for its dedication to addressing the oral health needs of underserved communities. She emphasized the importance of oral health as a vital component of overall well-being, with far-reaching effects on both physical health and social confidence.

Initiatives like the ‘Smile Lagos’ project are crucial in bridging the gap in oral healthcare delivery, ensuring that essential services reach those who need them most – Dr. Lawrence-Ayeni stated.

She expressed deep appreciation for the work being done through the ‘Smile Lagos’ project, recognizing its broader impact on public health in the state. The project not only addresses oral health but also restores confidence, dignity, and hope for many individuals and families.

In his commendation speech, the Chairman of Eti-Osa Local Government, Saheed Adesegun Bankole, emphasized the importance of the project, noting the significant challenges many residents face in accessing quality dental care.

He highlighted that the ‘Smile Lagos’ project was designed to bridge this gap by offering free dentures and dental care services that not only improve beneficiaries’ health but also restore their confidence and self-esteem.

The council boss who was represented by his vice, Princess Adeola Adetoro expressed deep appreciation to Entafield Dental Clinic for their dedication to the noble cause and looked forward to the transformative effects the partnership would have on the communities in the local government.

One of the beneficiaries, Peter Olusanya, a pensioner, shared his relief and happiness during the outreach, revealing that he had lost hope of ever restoring his teeth due to financial constraints that had prevented him from seeking dental care.

Today, I have my confidence back. The difference this initiative has made in my life is beyond words, and I am deeply grateful to the entire team at Entafield Dental Clinic, Olusanya said.

Another beneficiary, Janet Adewole, praised the program, stating,

Thanks to Entafield Dental Clinic’s ‘Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project,’ my life has completely changed. I can now smile confidently without feeling self-conscious.

Adewole emphasized that the program was a true blessing for many Lagosians like her who never imagined receiving such quality dental care for free. She highlighted the life-changing impact the initiative had on her, restoring her confidence and self-esteem.

During the outreach, the Chief Dental Officer of Entafield Dental Clinic, Dr Cherry Ozoalor, emphasized the project’s significance, noting that it was specifically tailored to address dental health issues that significantly impact individuals’ quality of life and self-esteem.

Our commitment to the well-being of Lagosians extends beyond mere dental care. With the ‘Smile Lagos: 1000 Denture Project,’ we sought to transform lives by enhancing smiles and boosting the confidence of individuals who might otherwise have lacked access to these critical services – Dr. Ozoalor added.

The outreach initiative emphasized the critical role of oral health and the transformative benefits of dental treatments on overall well-being and self-confidence. By providing top-notch dental services to 1,000 people from marginalized communities, the project sought to remove financial barriers, enhance dental appearance, and boost self-assurance, social engagement, and personal and professional prospects.

