Celebration Church International Celebrates It's 10th Anniversary in Grand Style

Nmo Management set to host it's Pan African set to Host Its 8th Annual Music Fashion Runway | December 3rd

The Week of Italian Cuisine Wraps up in Grand Style | Here's What You Missed

World of Glamour Exhibition: Meet Alex Unusual, Noble Igwe & More Exciting Brands | Dec 2nd & 3rd

Tribaverse sets to Host its First Arts and Culture Festival in Ghana

GROHE to Host Summit on “Caring for Water” in March 2023

The '900 Smiles for the Children of Orile' Initiative Is Back for Its 11th Edition | Here's How You Can Support

Here Is How Nigerian Breweries Empowered Over 472 Youths and Women Across Various Locations

Nigeria's Black Friday: The Evolution

Blaise Beatz, Cobhams Asuquo, DJ Lambo & YBNL Win 2022 Beatz Awards | See Full List

Published

4 hours ago

 on



Celebration Church International (CCI) celebrated its tenth anniversary on November 11th, 2022.

The ministry, initially known as Life Triumphal Church, led by Apostle Emmanuel Iren, started as a gathering of young believers and was established on November 11th, 2012. The ministry has grown exceedingly in ten years and is well-known for its vibrancy and impact.

Apostle Emmanuel Iren, the Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International, regularly speaks on his commitment to enlightening men about Christ and raising an army of Culture influencers through apostolic ministry and role modeling in music, movies, and media. His vision through the Celebration Church is to see all men celebrating endless life in Christ Jesus.

The Church’s first branch was in Ikotun, Lagos. From there, the Church moved to Ikeja and expanded to other parts of Lagos, Nigeria, and globally.

With over 7000 members worldwide and 11 branches in Lagos (Lagos Island, Ikeja, Yaba, and Ago), Ibadan, Ife, United Kingdom (London and Birmingham), USA, and Canada, the global mandate of the Church to impact a billion souls in ten thousand cities, becomes even more evident.

To commemorate her 10th anniversary and impact as a church, a documentary has been produced, detailing the journey of how Celebration Church began, the hurdles it took to get here, and what the future holds for the ministry.

The Church’s 10th-anniversary celebration was a 2-day event that ran from November 12th-13th, 2022.

A Minister’s Conference was held on November 12th, 2022 at the D’Podium Event Centre, Ikeja, with guest ministers Dr. Kay Ijisesan, Senior Pastor Kingsworld Ministries International, and Dr. Sola Fola-Ade, Liberty Church London.

Succeeding the minister’s conference was a thanksgiving service which was held on Sunday, October 13t,h 2022, at Konga Palace, Lekki Lagos, featuring the acclaimed Bishop Francis Wale Oke, National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, and Minister Chigozie Wisdom.

The father in the faith gave profound words of prophecies to usher the ministry and her lead pastor into the next decade. Among the many words he gave are:

“Your seed will blossom in every nation of the earth before your very eyes. Where the gospel has been resisted…You’ll penetrate and you will thrive! The lord is escalating your seed, nations will run to you. God is giving you global wealth for global missions! Through the grace God has placed upon you, Giants have been raised”

Congratulations to the Lead Pastor and every member of Celebration Church International on their 10th Anniversary celebration.

Watch this special documentary about ‘CCI’:

