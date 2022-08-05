Pastor Emmanuel Iren of the Celebration Church International hosts a Listening Party for his Gospel Album ‘Apostolos’

The Lead Pastor of Celebration Church International—one of the fastest growing global ministries—and president of Outburst Music Group Pastor Emmanuel Iren, has kickstarted the release of his debut gospel music album, Apostolos (a Greek term for the word Apostle), and a lot of online and offline buzz have trailed this album in the last two weeks.

Songs from Apostolos have progressively been released — Grace Changes Everything which features Sinach was dropped on July 22nd, and Overcome featuring E-Daniels was released on July 26th. The final date for the release of the entire music project has officially been announced by Pastor Emmanuel Iren as August 8th, 2022.

On August 3rd, an exclusive listening party was held at Queens Park Events Center in Victoria Island, Lagos, and guests listened to some of the unreleased songs on the 13-track Apostolos Album. Some notable guests in attendance included Banky Wellington, Minister Odunayo Adebayo, Frank iTom, Pastor C. Ogwe of the Circle Church Global, Adebola Williams, Chef Fregz, Akah, and Claire Nnani, Mocheddah and Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Olumide Oworu amongst others.

Speaking at the listening party, Akah Nnani made mentioned the evident excellence that went into the production of the album. Pastor Laju Iren, the wife of Pastor Emmanuel Iren, also attested to the hard work, vocal training, and planning that had gone into making the album a success.

This exclusive event featured a listening session that lasted for about an hour which was followed by a question-answer segment about the project. Recognition was given to renowned gospel artists on this album with the inclusion of Sinach, Nosa, Judikay, Victor Bajulaye, and E-Daniels. Pastor Emmanuel Iren also took the time to introduce and celebrate members of the production team. The three music producers on this album; Stephen

Adeniyi, Yimika Dakinson, and Olusiji Ewedemi were specially recognized.

Pastor Iren also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to his wife, Pastor Laju, and his family for their support.

According to the man of the hour, Pastor Emmanuel Iren, the Apostolos album is to

“herald prophetically the transference of mantles from fathers to sons which has already begun in the realm of the spirit and this sound is going to announce it prophetically.”

Speaking further, Pastor Iren emphasized the need for the body of Christ to plug into this sound in readiness for the move of God that has started already in this generation.

“According to the prayer of the fathers, our generation is set to experience a powerful move

of God in a greater capacity”, he said.

Over the past years, Pastor Emmanuel Iren has written and performed many songs which have been widely described as gifts to the body of Christ and have gone mainstream within the gospel music industry. Some of such songs include I stand, The Glory, Prophetic Chant, and Fire on My Altar. Apostolos is yet another gift; a sound ushering the beginning of a new day.

