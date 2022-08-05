Rise.ng is set to Empower the Next Generation of Entrepreneurs through ‘Project Empower’



Rise.ng, an innovative blue-collar online market source, has unveiled plans to empower 36 million Nigerian youths with capacity-building certifications necessary to connect artisans to customers to provide employment and stem the country’s brain drain tide.

Olawunmi Akalusi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rísé.ng, made this known at the official launch of the Rísé.ng App on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at Oriental Hotel in Lagos.

Akalusi said Rísé.ng was created to bridge the supply gap for blue-collar jobs and introduce professionalism to the informal sector.

She said that the Rísé.ng empowerment initiative called “Project Empower” was aimed at addressing the increasing youth unemployment and lack of startup capital.

The Rísé.ng CEO said the initiative would also equip the Nigerian youths with the necessary skills and knowledge to start and manage successfully their businesses.

“The program will transform 36 million youths across Nigeria; one million per state, building their capacity through intensive training and internships.” “Thereafter, listing them on the rise.ng platform to reach a wider audience for business opportunities,” she said.

Akalusi revealed that a proposal was in the offing with Harvard University to train the youths for three days to enable them to deal with customer acquisition and retention.

This, she said, was to engender business sustainability and equip youths with skills that could be achieved through export and at the same time, build the nation.

She called for partnership across private and public sectors to ensure that Nigerian talents were not exported to other countries to build the country’s blue-collar sector.

“There’s no one to help us build our country if we go out to build other people’s countries.

“We, however, want the government to help the country by first providing electricity and other aspects would follow for the country to be great.” “On our part, we would continue to promote self-employment among Nigerian youths making them viable assets to the country’s economy,” she said.

According to her, Project Empower’s objectives include promoting self-employment among Nigerian youths making them viable assets to the country’s economy. To leverage world-class information based on partnerships to birth world-class businesses with world-class propositions in Nigeria, and to increase productivity in local content and means of earning foreign exchange.

Akalusi stated that the project is to be a catalytic agent where budding entrepreneurs are nurtured to their full potential.

Areas of the core of intervention for Project Empower are business and entrepreneurship, business ideation, business development, corporate governance, customer acquisition, and marketing and growth management.

Samuel Avwerosuo Egube, Commissioner, Economic Planning and Budget, Lagos, described Rísé.ng as a solution for the youthful population that would empower artisans and creates a marketplace around work ethics for blue-collar jobs.

Egube said the development was in line with the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration’s agenda for the youths, particularly with the launch of the 30-year development plan for the state.

He noted that over 50 percent of the population in the state were young people, and that is why we are paying attention to initiatives around young people that would spur development.

“We are building several stadia, and are working on the technology space to be the technology hub for Africa and it is the reason why we are laying 3,000 kilometers of broadband fibrotic ducts around the city to attract significant investments in huge data centers in the state.” “As we head towards the future, we know that the youths on the future and the future belongs to the youth so we are going to be activating several conversations with young people.” “Today, we are about to launch the 30-year development plan in Lagos that involves the youth and so Lagos is paying significant attention to investing and working together with the youth. “In Lagos, we want to see Lagos Bricklayer, Lagos tilers and Rísé.ng lays the right foundation for that,” he said.

Alhaji Arowolo, President of Motormechs and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAM), said the platform would enable artisans to get reputable customers and re-orientation to enable them to provide up-to-date services for the betterment of the country.

