Life Coaches Association of Nigeria Welcomes New Executive Committee Office | Get the Scoop

Published

11 mins ago

 on

The Life Coaches Association Of Nigeria (LCAN), on the 31st of July, 2022, inaugurated its new executive committee office.

The ceremony took place in Lagos and had in attendance, among others, Africa’s Premier Life Coach and Behavioural Change Psychologist, Dr. Lanre Olusola, LCAN’s past President, CEO Pause Factory & GIGM, Enahoro Okhae, LCAN Advisory Board Members, Dupe Wigwe and Laila St. Matthew-Daniel.

The new executive members include Omawumi Ogbe, Iniobong Josiah, Osarume Akenzua, Juliet Aigbe, Shalom Asuquo, Derin Philips, and Adetola Ogbebor, Adesuwa Ewoigbokhan, Folake Ighodaro, Gbeminiyi Obadan, Collins Alumoh, Funmilola Matthew-Mobolaji, Tayo Abobarin, and Oluwatomiwa Adetayo.

In her speech, the newly elected President and Managing Partner at GLG Communications, Omawumi Ogbe, showed immense gratitude to the outgoing executive committee members for their dedication and contributions to the association’s affairs over the last two years.

Having served the association consistently in various capacities over the last six years, Omawumi expressed that the new exco will work as a unified team to improve on the collective achievements of leaders past.

“We have a defined agenda to solidify LCAN’s indispensable role in growth, nation-building and transformation, as well as an environment for members to thrive in their individual practices,” she said.

The 2022 elections resulted in 71% of women being voted into executive and leadership positions. Addressing this, Omawumi added, “I have immense pride and pleasure in being part of a diverse and forward-thinking organisation where everyone has equal opportunity to lead. LCAN is on a mission, and we will achieve our goal of transforming lives, the coaching profession and our society at large through sustainable and ethical coaching,”

In his speech, The Catalyst, Dr. Lanre Olusola, painted a powerful picture of the future of LCAN, adding that “LCAN is positioned as a global brand with accredited members across Nigeria and Africa”.

“Ours is an association that adheres to global ethics and standards and will collaborate with existing coaching certification academies in Nigeria and Africa to standardise their content and the practice of their graduate coaches,” he said.

The ceremony ended with an intimate dinner hosted by Dr. Lanre Olusola. The LCAN website has more information about the association and details on becoming a member.

Photo credit: Knowledge Digest Africa

Sponsored Content

Tangerine Africa

