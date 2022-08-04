BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It's the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here's your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

Tropical Thursday

Kingfisher Africa is bringing fun and vibes to you with Tropical Thursday. The amazing Ypick will be performing live.

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

Karaoke Thursday

This Karaoke Thursday is vibes on vibes with Desire and Chaskia!

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Time: 8 PM

Venue: LiVE! Lounge, 15 Idejo St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09021106225

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Sex and Sensuality

Join Reclaim as they talk about sex and sensuality and the difference between them. They explore everything from solo sex to sex outside of the norm, polyamory vs Monogamy, and how to keep YOU and your mate happy sexually, mentally and emotionally. The Pleasure Priest and Temilade; EIC of FemmeMag and the CLIMAX series, will join them.

Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Zoom

RSVP: HERE

Chill and Vibes @Kingfisher

Get ready to have the best of Fridays. Chill and Vibes groove at Kingfisher is next to none.

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Kingfisher Africa, Off Admiralty Way, 1 Wole Olateju Cres, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

RSVP: Call 09030000021 or 09131058542

“People Live Here” Book Reading

TJ Benson is a Nigerian writer and visual artist whose work explores the body in relation to the concept of memory, as well as traditional beliefs and utopia. His work has been published in several online and printed anthologies and has been exhibited in art festivals and group showcases. He would be reading excerpts from “People Live Here” which follows a 25-year-old single mother, who quests for a better life for herself and her son in the post-PMS subsidy removal crises of January 2012. You are invited to his book reading at the AF Library. You get to exchange thoughts on friendship, trauma, and this headline that was imprinted in Nigerian history.

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Feel Good Fridays

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022.

Time: 10 PM

Venue: Shiro Lagos, Block XVI 3 & 4 Victoria Island Oniru Estate, Eti-Osa, Lagos.

RSVP: 08186298888

Politico BookClub Book Review

This month, RovingHeights’ Politico BookClub will be reviewing the book “A Swamp Full of Dollars” by Michael Peel. A swamp full of dollars is a gripping account of how the 50-year life of Nigeria has been shaped by the crude oil that flows from its Niger Delta, this chronicle is peopled with a cast of characters that is stranger than fiction—from the Area Boy gangsters of Lagos and the anti-imperialist militants in their swamp forest hideouts to the oil company executives in their office suites and a corrupt state governor who stashed a million dollars in cash in his west London penthouse.

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Rovingheights Bookstore Abuja, CVS Plaza, 145 Adetokunbo Ademola Cres, Wuse 2, Abuja.

RSVP: HERE

Bole Festival

Bole Festival is a food-meet-fun event, the biggest in Nigeria. A celebration that brings food lovers together from all over in honour of this delectable street food as a cultural heritage.

Date: Saturday, August 6 – Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

Saturday House Music

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Any Given Sunday with Tariq

Entry is free, so pull up with your squad!

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888 or 08154907555

Speed Painting with Fola David

Count down to this guided speed-painting session where you get to paint your portrait! – with no previous experience required.

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: The Blowfish Hotel, 17 Oju Olobun Cl, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Sundown Sundays

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Venue: Bolivar Bar waterside, plot B20 Wole Olateju Cres, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 09082733214

Obi’s House

Date: Monday, August 8, 2022.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: 08092951552, 080154907555 or 08050464099