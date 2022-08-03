Connect with us

The Singleton hosts Guests to a Fine Dining Experience at the Hotel Expo Nigeria 2022

#BBNXTECNO: TECNO Camon 19 Pro serves Beautiful Pictures from the Saturday Night Party

9Mobile holds Career Counselling Session for Students in Government Secondary Schools in Kano

Catch Up on All the Fun, Music, and Games at the Smirnoff Hangout | Strictly For Fun-Seekers

#BNxTheBoardroomLagos: Join BellaNaija's Lilian & Sandra on a Two-Day Staycation at Boardroom Apartments

Check Out the Highlights from the Star-Studded Performances of Philomena Stage Play at Abuja filled with Dramedy and Unending Suspense

Feel ‘Like a Child Again’ at this Cadbury Candies x Filmhouse Event | August 6th

See Highlights from the Jobberman Inaugural Networking Mixer themed 'Drive Your Ambition'

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Healing Through Art: Here’s how Paelon Memorial Hospital commemorated its 12th Anniversary

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was an unmissable two days with one of the finest singlemalt scotch whisky as The Singleton gave guests at the Hotel Expo Nigeria (HEN) 2022 a taste of the teal treatment with cocktail and food pairings so exquisite the entire venue was speckled with signature teal cups as hoteliers, brand executives and experts navigated the stands at one of Nigeria’s biggest hospitality exhibitions held at The Landmark Event Centre on July 14th and 15th.

On the first night, The Singleton treated guests to an elevated networking experience at a special edition Singleton Socials where guests enjoyed cocktails and canapes as they mingled and unwound to the sultry sounds of live musical performances. Finally, the two-day event culminated in a dinner during which The Singleton took exhibitors and guests on a unique culinary adventure. They were regaled with a three-course-meal prepared culinary doyen Chef Black and a challenge to train their tastebuds to decipher the various expressions of The Singleton that accompanied each course.

In an address to dinner guests, The Singleton Team remarked,

“The Singleton is proud to present, at this year’s edition of Hotel Expo Nigeria, The Singleton Socials which is a unique networking and socialising event centred around our shared passion for food. We encourage everyone to come with us on this wonderful gastronomic journey as we explore the palate tingling possibilities of fine meals paired with the finest singlemaltscotch whisky.”

The Singleton is refining networking as we know it with a unique combination of fine-dining, live music and finely aged singlemalt scotch whisky. Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram to track the teal imprint of The Singleton Socials. Here is a hint…it will be good!

18+. Drink Responsibly.

 

Sponsored Content

