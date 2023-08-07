Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Singleton Tribe Abuja Celebrate Nigeria's Creatives in an exciting evening | Here's the recap

Events Promotions

Noor Takaful Insurance hosts the African Takaful Conference | Catch up on the highlights

Events Promotions

Celebrating Craftsmanship: Meet the Balvenie Makers Class of 2023

Events Promotions

Women Empowering Nations in partnership with Cantu Beauty hosted an In-Person Event in Abuja | Here are the highlights

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News Promotions

Nigerians Rekindle their love for Food at Knorr Jollof Fest | Here's How it went

Events News Promotions

Iquo Ukoh launches 'Memories On A Platter' Book in Africa and North America

Events Promotions

Reshaping Young minds: The 'Next by TRT World Forum' Conveyed and Impacted Thousands of Young People

Events Promotions

Elevate Your Success in Business Leadership with the AWIEF Conference this November

Events Promotions

Get ready for a new Mobile Experience with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 series

Events

The Singleton Tribe Abuja Celebrate Nigeria’s Creatives in an exciting evening | Here’s the recap

By The Singleton
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

You must have seen it around, feasted your eyes a little on those rounded edges and that unmissable teal finish, or perhaps you might have experienced the smooth serve of the finest single malt scotch whisky yourself. Whatever your indulgence is, one thing is certain. If it is The Singleton, then you know it will most definitely be good!

Since its launch in 2019, this finely aged single-malt whisky has left a lingering impression on our minds and taste buds. It celebrates deliciousness in all its various forms with a campaign tagged, ‘This Will Be Good.’

Known for its signature teal touch, The Singleton is all about celebrating deliciousness through meal pairings and curated yet comfortable occasions. The most recent of which is The Singleton Tribe- a unique epicurean experience which sees select communities get dipped and dyed in all things teal.

After a remarkable outing with the food tribe in Lagos, The Singleton showed up in Abuja—the country’s vibrant capital city—where it hosted an intimate band of the city’s hottest creatives at a kickback on Sunday, 23rd July.

Nothing bonds a group like shared first-time experiences. In true Singleton fashion, the evening was filled with unique experiences, delectable cuisine, engaging conversation and all that makes for a good time.

From the warm ambience to the cosy set-up, The Singleton Tribe was the perfect opportunity for Abuja’s creatives to unwind, connect with friends, and bond over shared stories and games in a safe space.

Speaking on The Singleton Tribe Abuja, the brand team remarked,

Abuja is home to a vibrant tribe of creatives and their impact simply cannot be ignored. The Singleton is excited to host and celebrate this community of game-changers with an experience that allows them to step away from the norm and simply savour time spent connecting and getting inspired by fellow creative minds over delicious meals paired with The Singleton.

The Singleton, once again, establishes itself as the perfect drink accompaniment for unpretentious and casual occasions. Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram for more on The Singleton Tribe!

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sahndra Fon Dufe: What Film Industries Can Learn from the Hollywood Writers & Actors Guild’s Strike

These Sisters Are Bringing African Clothing to the Italian Stage – Read About Caterina and Margherita Libouri’s Work & Life in Italy

Diji Aderogba Talks Living in the UK, Filmmaking & Street Photography in Today’s “Doing Life With”

Higher Education in Nigeria, Student Loan Bill & the Way Forward

Daniel Adebayo: There’s a Nigerian Story Outside Despair and Challenges
css.php