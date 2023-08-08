Dr. Obadare Adewale announces Forbes Outstanding Digital Trust Leader Award

has

Digital Encode‘s Co-founder/Chief Visionary Officer (CVO), Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale has announced that he was honoured with the Forbes Best of Africa Award for Digital Trust Leadership.

According to Dr Adewale, the letter of notification of his nomination, signed by Mark Furlong, President, Custom Solutions Media, for Forbes Media, read:

Through its awards, Forbes acknowledges and celebrates Dr. Obadare as among exemplary leaders, top businessmen, political leaders and dynamic personalities with records for far-reaching impacts and positive contributions to the development of their respective countries, sectors and industries.Forbes wishes to commend your work as the co-founder and chief visionary officer (CVO), Digital Encode Ltd, a reputable company with successes around the globe, Furlong wrote.

Forbes honoured Dr. Obadare with the award at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel, London, United Kingdom on July 18th, 2023, during the FIN/Forbes Best of Africa Awards Reception. The ceremony was graced by dozens of business community leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, politicians, opinion leaders, the media, Forbes’ partners and international investors.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Dr. Obadare said it was one of the best experiences of his professional career. He added:

I am truly honoured to receive this award at our company. It is truly one of the best experiences in my professional career. It is a great privilege that Forbes nominated me for this honour. My utmost respects go to my family whose support enabled me to make it all the way. The most profound recognition goes to the team who has supported me, my partner and Digital Encode at large, during its phenomenal success in recent years. I am delighted for giving me such respect. I believe this award will improve me. It gives me purpose and zeal to improve my work, and I guarantee to put more effort into the future.

With a wealth of over 50 international professional certifications, Dr. Obadare is a distinguished cybersecurity expert. He holds a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from Liverpool University, UK, and was granted an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Cybersecurity from Trinity International University of Ambassadors in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America.

A Fellow British Computer Society (FBCS), Fellow Institute of Management Consultants (FIMC), Fellow Institute of Information Management (FIIM), Fellow Enterprise Security Risk Management (FESRM), Fellow Institute of Brand Management (FIBM), Chartered Information Technology Professional (CITP), The First PECB Certified Data Protection Officer (CDPO) in Nigeria, and The First PECB Lead Pentest Professional in Nigeria.

The First Ec-Council Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) in Africa and First Ec-Council Certified Blockchain in Africa.

Second COBIT 5 Certified Assessor in Africa, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard Qualified Security Assessor (PCI DSS QSA), and Forbes Technology Council Official Member.

His skills and experience span Data Privacy, Data Protection, Cybersecurity, Information Security, Vulnerability Management, Penetration Testing, Computer Forensics, Business Continuity, IT Governance, Risk Management and Compliance.

He is a Platinum Team Member of the Open Source Security Testing Methodology Manual (OSSTMM), as well as a Senior Member of the Risk Managers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN).

He is an alumnus of the FATE Foundation and the US Department of State Exchange program.

He is also a distinguished alumnus of executive education at Harvard Business School, Harvard School of Government, MIT Sloan School of Management, MIT Professional Education and Oxford University – Said Business School, amongst other laurels.

